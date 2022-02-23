New NPA boss promises to automate, rebuild port infrastructure

Mohammed Bello-Koko, the newly appointed managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has promised to deliver on the authority’s vision of automating the port system and rebuilding the decaying port infrastructure.

Bello-Koko, who until his appointment last week as the substantive managing director was handling the same position on acting capacity, said in his recent tweet @mojalilah that the vision of achieving full automation of Nigeria’s port system was to build a port that will fit into the global port standards.

According to him, the NPA under his supervision will not only see to the completion of the Lekki Port, but will also open the port system to investments that would enable the development of other strategic deep seaports in the country.

“While also pursuing rehabilitation of decaying ports infrastructure, improving marine services, cutting down expenditures, improving revenue, and pursuing aggressively recovery of debts, we will however not relent on our core mandate — trade facilitation; easing gridlock in the ports corridors, and encouraging the full utilisation of the Eastern Ports,” Bello-Koko said in the tweet.

While noting that he is not unaware of the enormity of the task reposed on him as the managing director of the NPA, he promised to carry out his responsibilities with utmost diligence and put the national interest ahead and above anything else.

“With my experience as the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, and later Acting Managing Director of the NPA, I will continue to work with all stakeholders to create an institution that is responsive to the expectations of the government, maritime industry and the general public,” Bello-Koko assured.

While giving a special appreciation to Chibuike Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, whose recommendation played a significant role in his confirmation, he also expressed profound gratitude to the board, management, and staff of the Authority for their support and professional relationship.

He also expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity to serve the nation as the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority.