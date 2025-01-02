NCS, NMDPRA shut fuel stations over smuggling, offer cheap petrol

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA) have intensified the crackdown on fuel smuggling across the country, resulting in the closure of 20 fuel stations, revocation of licenses, and the seizure of thousands of liters of petrol.

At a press briefing in Lagos, Hussein Ejibunu, the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, disclosed that recent operations had led to nationwide enforcement actions. Six fuel stations in Lagos, 10 along the Sokoto-Kebbi expressway, and others in Adamawa, Kano, and Kwara states were shut down for their involvement in smuggling and diversion activities.

He also said that licenses for five stations were revoked, and several arrested fuel smugglers are currently being prosecuted.

Ejibunu further revealed that the NCS seized 15,325 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS) worth N27.5 million during its operations in Lagos and Ogun states, which have been approved for auctioning by the Customs Comptroller-General at a subsidised rate of N10,000 per 25 liters (N400 per liter), following court approval and necessary legal procedures.

“This will ease the transportation hardship during this festive period,” Ejibunu said. “The CGC has directed operatives to maintain this momentum until these economic saboteurs are completely eliminated, he added”

The crackdown of Operation Whirlwind extends beyond Lagos and Ogun. In northeastern Adamawa state, 16 tankers linked to fuel smuggling were handed over to the NMDPRA, and what is happening there is happening elsewhere.

“In Kano, we handed over about four tankers. In Kwara, we handed over three, and in Lagos, we handed close to six. Additionally, several fuel stations were shut down, including ten in Kebbi and four or five in Sokoto,” Ejibunu disclosed.

The national coordinator warned that filling stations caught dispensing fuel into jerry cans for smuggling outside Nigeria would face severe consequences.

Bethel Olujobi Bethel is a journalist reporting on migration, and Nigeria's diaspora relations for BusinessDay. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos, and is certified by Reuters and Google. Drawing from his experience working with other respected news providers, he presents a nuanced and informed perspective on the complexities of critical matters. He is based in Lagos, Nigeria and occasionally commutes to Abuja.

