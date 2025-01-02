Customs unveils trade, border enforcement strategy for 2025

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has rolled out an enforcement strategy for 2025 designed to modernise border management, streamline trade, and fortify national security.

The core of the 2025 strategy is the adoption of advanced technologies and the reduction of customs checkpoints across the country. Bashir Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of Customs, announced that the Service will rely on geospatial tools, actionable intelligence, and strategic risk management frameworks to enhance efficiency.

“These measures will eliminate trade bottlenecks, improve compliance, and ensure the seamless movement of goods and people,” Adeniyi said.

One of such projects the Service launched to enhance modernised trade was the “B’Odogwu,” a Unified Customs Management System unveiled in October to improving operational efficiency and meet global trade standards.

The initiative has, however come under recent scrutiny for not meeting expectations.

The Service will also begin streamlining several of its checkpoints to improve trade flow and reduce delays for businesses and individuals frequently experienced, especially during yuletide.

As part of the overhaul, the NCS has also dissolved the Joint Border Patrol Team Hi who policy from 2019. This decision follows consultations with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and aligns with the Service’s pivot towards technology-focused enforcement.

The NCS assured stakeholders that these changes would not compromise border security but instead create a more efficient and secure trading environment. “This strategy reflects our commitment to modernisation and collaboration in safeguarding Nigeria’s economy and borders,” said Adeniyi.

Bethel Olujobi Bethel is a journalist reporting on migration, and Nigeria's diaspora relations for BusinessDay. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos, and is certified by Reuters and Google. Drawing from his experience working with other respected news providers, he presents a nuanced and informed perspective on the complexities of critical matters. He is based in Lagos, Nigeria and occasionally commutes to Abuja.

