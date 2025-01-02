Tincan Customs refutes US returnee’s N76m bribery accusation

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Tincan Island Port Command, has refuted allegations made by a 70-year-old US returnee, Olukayode David-Albert, claiming that officers demanded N76 million to clear his two vehicles and personal belongings.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Command addressed the allegations, explaining that under the ECOWAS Common External Tariff (CET) 2022–2026, Nigerians returning after residing abroad for at least nine months are allowed to bring in personal belongings duty-free. However, this exemption does not cover vehicles or goods intended for sale.

David-Albert, who arrived in Nigeria on September 17, shared his ordeal with local media, noting that his container, which landed at Lekki Port in October, was delayed and later relocated to Libra Terminal in Ikorodu without prior notice.

He claimed that clearing agents quoted N3.3 million for a 2011 Chrysler, N70.8 million for a 2024 Hyundai SUV, and N2 million for household items, amounting to N76 million.

After negotiations, the “compromise value” was reduced to N53.5 million, including additional fees for valuation, headquarters approval, and other charges.

The NCS clarified that David-Albert’s 2024 Hyundai SUV attracts an Import Duty rate of 20 percent, a levy of 20 percent, and a Value Added Tax (VAT) of 7.5 percent. These fees brought the official duty valuation for both vehicles to N34.9 million, far below the alleged compromise amount of N53.5 million.

“While Mr. David-Albert is eligible to import his personal belongings duty-free, the two vehicles in his consignment are not exempt from duty payments,” the NCS explained.

The Command dismissed the claim of a N76 million demand, calling on David-Albert to provide evidence of any misconduct by its officers.

It reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and professionalism, emphasising that compliance with customs regulations is crucial for smooth clearance processes.

Bethel Olujobi Bethel is a journalist reporting on migration, and Nigeria's diaspora relations for BusinessDay. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos, and is certified by Reuters and Google. Drawing from his experience working with other respected news providers, he presents a nuanced and informed perspective on the complexities of critical matters. He is based in Lagos, Nigeria and occasionally commutes to Abuja.

Share