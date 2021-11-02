NAGAFF new president promises health insurance scheme for members

The newly appointed president of National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Tochukwu Ezisi, has promised to introduce a comprehensive health insurance scheme and medical health fund to enable members of the association access affordable health care.

Speaking at his inauguration as the sixth President of NAGAFF in Lagos recently, Ezisi, also pledged that his administration will focus on constructive engagement with major regulatory agencies for the interest of its members.

“With our numerical strength, I will negotiate a favourable deal with a health insurance policy provider for a good product that will be of benefit to members. We will establish working relationships with good hospitals across Nigeria to agree discounts on bills for members of our association,” he said.

Ezisi, who also promised to run an all- inclusive administration, sought the support of members to move the association forward.

He however appealed to aggrieved members to sheath their sword and join hands with him to move the association forward.

Read also: Nigeria schools to benefit from Airtel Africa, UNICEF $57m partnership for digital learning

“We all know the mission and vision of NAGAFF and I must state that the only way to continue to forge ahead and stay focused on the task ahead is to stick together as one family irrespective of age, tribe and background. Let us see each other not as adversaries but as neighbors.

Esizi added that one of the first tasks of his administration will be to build an administrative structure for NAGAFF to ensure operational efficiency for the progress of the association.

Boniface Aniebonam, founder of NAGAFF, said that earned his admiration because of his ‘capacity for hard work and goodwill’.

He urged NAGAFF members to ensure compliance to trade regulations and be law abiding to enjoy support of the new President and his executives.

Chidiebere Enelamah, NAGAFF BoT Chairman, advised the new president to focus on strict adherence to the rules of engagement, constructive engagement of all government agencies, ensuring members are updated knowledge wise and improve on members’ welfare.

Other officers inaugurated into the National Executive Committee include Simeon Nwonu, deputy national president; Segun Musa, national deputy president (Air Logistics); Afam Chukwuma, deputy national president Sea Ports; Timothy Awogbemi, deputy national president Land Border; Dipo Olayoku, secretary-general; Francis Omotosho, assistant secretary-general; Clement Ewegbuna, national publicity secretary; Melody Obehi, national treasurer; Okey Nerus, national financial secretary; Uju Ebubedike, national welfare officer; Ifeanyi Ekemezie, national government agencies relations chairman; Fred Akokhia, chief legal officer; and Henry Orarotimi among other appointed to head the various zonal chapters of the association.