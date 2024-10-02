Mobereola tasks Nigeria’s maritime sector to dedicate to safety, innovation

L-R: William Bwala, Nigeria’s alternate permanent representative to the IMO; Emmanuel Ilori, vice president of the Association of Marine Engineers and Surveyors (AMES); Vivian Nwosu, director of Special Duties, FM M&BE; Oloruntola Olufemi, permanent secretary of Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy (FM M&BE); Babatunde Bombata, director at Maritime Security and Safety, FM M&BE, and Dayo Mobereola, director general of Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), during the commemoration of the 2024 World Maritime Day in Lagos.

Dayo Mobereola, director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has urged industry stakeholders to commit to safety and innovation towards achieving a sustainable maritime future in Nigeria.

He said a dedication to safety will enable the country to navigate a safer future for the maritime industry.

Speaking during this year’s World Maritime Day celebration in Lagos, Mobereola said many challenges in the maritime industry also provide opportunities for success.

Mobereola listed the challenges affecting the nation’s maritime industry including rapid technological advancements, environmental concerns, sustainability, and evolving global trade.

“We must accord safety an important priority. Therefore, we must invest in cutting-edge safety technologies and enhance training and capacity building for our maritime workforce.

“We also strengthen our regulatory frameworks to meet international standards and foster collaboration between the public and private sectors. NIMASA is leading the way in creating a safer, more efficient, and sustainable maritime future for Nigeria and beyond,” he said.

On his part, Israel Obadan, president of the Association of Marine Engineers and Surveyors (AMES), commended NIMASA and the Nigerian Navy, for fostering a new sense of calm in the nation’s maritime domain.

Aminu Umar, managing director of Sea Transport Services Nigeria, encouraged the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry to continue supporting youths in exploring career opportunities and vocations in the maritime sector.

The event also included the presentation of awards, cash prizes, and scholarships to several secondary and tertiary institution students who wrote articles on the Blue Economy, sponsored by NIMASA, NPA, and NIWA.

Presenting the awards, Emmanuel Iheanacho, chairman of Integrated Oil, congratulated the winners and urged students to learn lessons of hard work and diligence.

World Maritime Day was first held in 1978 to mark the 20th anniversary of the entry into force of the IMO Convention. Since then, celebrations have taken place worldwide to highlight the importance of shipping safety, maritime security, and the marine environment, while emphasising specific aspects of the International Maritime Organisation’s mission.

