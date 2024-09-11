FG sets up joint committee to tackle maritime trucking crisis, amid strike threat

The federal government has constituted a five-man joint ministerial committee to address challenges faced by the Association of Maritime Truck Owners including harassment, destruction of trucks and multiple taxations.

Members of the joint ministerial committee comprising the Federal Ministry of Transportation and Marine and Blue Economy will mediate, address, and proffer remedies to challenges faced by the Association.

Said Alkali, Minister of Transportation, constituted the committee when he received a delegation of the National Executive of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO) and the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) at the Ministry in Abuja.

The Minister explained that the meeting and constitution of the joint committee became imperative following correspondence from the Unions on their intent to embark on a nationwide strike due to the unabated destruction of trucks, brutalization of truck drivers, and illegal tariffs, amongst others by associations and groups.

He identified the crucial role of the association, stating that transportation is the gateway to the nation’s economy and that the transport sector would not succeed without the collaboration of the unions.

On behalf of the Federal Government and the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, Alkali called on both associations to give room for dialogue.

Folake Soji-George, A member of the Board of Trustees of AMATO, while presenting the union’s position, stated that challenges faced by the association informed the unanimous decision of maritime trucking stakeholders to withdraw its services to press home their demand.

She lamented that the maritime truck owners for a long time have been bedeviled with the scourge of unabated destruction of their trucks and brutalisation of drivers by a certain group that has made operations unbearable.

In his address, Aloga Ogbogo, the Executive Secretary of NARTO, stated that the body has highlighted the excessive towing practices by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and also raised concerns of increasing intimidation, harassment, brutalisation, and killings of truck drivers.

He said these atrocities have become unbearable, negatively impacting their businesses, and have hindered transporters from renewing their fleets, as their income is directly tied to turnaround time.

The committee consists of Oloruntola Olufemi, the Permanent Secretary of Marine and Blue Economy, as Chairman and Adeleye Adeoye, his counterpart of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, as Co- Chairman.

Pius Oteh, The Director of Legal Services, as the secretary, while Musa Ibrahim the Director, Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration, and Babatunde Sule the Director of Maritime Services, are members.

According to a statement signed by Muhammad Zakari, For the Director, Press and Public Relations,

The committee is expected to provide findings and recommendations to the minister within two weeks.