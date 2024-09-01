Navy pushes for prosecution power as 4,606 suspects arrested for maritime crimes

…says maritime transportation generates $1.2bn yearly

Emmanuel Ogalla, the Chief of the Naval Staff, has called for the establishment of Special Courts dedicated to maritime crimes to ensure effective and efficient justice delivery, ultimately resulting in better outcomes for law enforcement.

“The speedy prosecution of maritime crimes will improve data collection and analysis which are crucial for policy and legislative formulation in combating maritime crimes for the development of the blue economy”, he stated

Ogalla, a Vice Admiral, stated this on Friday while presenting the 3rd Distinguished Personality Lecture at Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies (IPSS), University of Ibadan in Ibadan, Oyo State Capital on the theme, “Role of the Nigerian Navy in Combatting Maritime Crimes for enhanced Blue Economy in Nigeria”.

While noting that transportation along the waterways generates approximately $1.2 billion yearly, the Naval Chief however noted that the evolving “dynamics of maritime crimes could negatively affect the prospects, hence, the need for pragmatic solutions to address the threats”.

While listing non-diligent prosecution of maritime crimes as one of the challenges facing the Navy in combating maritime crimes, Ogalla stated that “the Nigerian Navy and other law enforcement agencies have made commendable efforts in arrest and prosecution of maritime offenders.

“However, inadequacies such as prolonged trial periods are being exploited by criminals. This has led to protracted litigation and several abandoned vessels across Nigerian Navy Bases. Between 2015 to date, 250 vessels arrested were handed over to prosecuting agencies, yet only 82 have been successfully prosecuted, leaving a balance of 168 still in Nigerian Navy custody.

“In the last six years, the Nigerian Navy has lost a significant number of cases for non-diligent prosecution of maritime suspects by these prosecuting agencies. Likewise, over N450 million for legal services are provided for these private lawyers at the expense of essential infrastructure for the service to combat the maritime crimes.

“These waterways provide vital access to 28 of Nigeria’s 36 states and connect 6 neighbouring countries. Nigeria’s maritime domain also has the most fertile hydrocarbon provinces in the world, underscoring its strategic importance”, he noted.

Read also: Nigerian Navy seizes over 60 vessels in major crackdown on oil theft in six months

He stated that limited community support makes maritime criminals emboldened, knowing that they might not be reported or caught in Nigeria.

Despite this, the Naval Chief stated that about “4, 606 suspects had been arrested for various maritime crimes between 2015 and 2024” adding that the arrests were carried out “in the communities within the riverine areas”.

While saying that the Navy has demonstrated a strong commitment to ensuring a secure environment necessary for the development for the blue economy, the Chief of the Naval Staff said that the Navy was already pushing for the power to prosecute offenders in the core areas of its mandates.

“Some community leaders justify the criminal behaviour of these criminals. This complicates maritime law enforcement efforts and poses a significant challenge to maritime security. it also underscores the urgent need for comprehensive, society-wide solutions to address root causes of maritime criminality, which threatens the successful exploitation of Blue economy potentials in Nigeria”, he noted.

Kayode Adebowale, a Professor and the Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, represented by Peter Olapegba, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, stated that “a secure maritime domain is essential for the protection of our territorial integrity, the safeguarding of our economic interests, and the well-being of the millions of Nigerians who depend on the sea for their livelihoods.

“As strategic hub for knowledge creation and re-creation in cognate areas of peace, security and humanitarian studies, we are particularly concerned about the rise in maritime threats, including, oil theft, illegal fishing, trafficking of drugs and weapons and piracy in particular. These illicit activities not only undermine our national security but also command potential to stifle economic growth and development along our coasts”.