Mobereola seeks new financing model for Africa’s maritime sector

L-R: William Bwala, Nigeria’s Alternate Permanent Representative at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO); Dayo Mobereola, director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA); Babatunde Bombata, director of Maritime Safety and Security at Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, and Olatunji Ahmed, SA-DG (Administration and Operations) NIMASA, during the 7th Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA) conference in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Dayo Mobereola, director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA), has called for a new financing model to drive sustainable development in Africa’s maritime sector.

According to him, Africa’s maritime industry needs international support.

Mobereola disclosed this at the 7th Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA) conference in Dar es Salaam and assured Nigeria would pursue infrastructure development and digital transformation.

He called on regional and international partners to support efforts through technical and financial backing.

He said Nigeria is committed to enhancing the marine environment’s safety, security, and decarbonisation for a sustainable future.

“Our priorities include exploring collaborative avenues to enhance maritime safety and security. We will reinforce our adherence to frameworks like the Djibouti and Yaoundé Codes of Conduct and solidify Nigeria’s role in combating piracy and maritime crime in West Africa,” he explained.

The Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA) was established to lay the foundation for regular consultations, enabling African maritime administrations to build joint positions on issues of common concern in the marine sector.

Nigeria hosted the conference in 2017, and a master plan was developed outlining the measures necessary to advance the maritime agenda as envisioned in the African Maritime Transport Charter.

The Association has also created a platform to strengthen cooperation at the regional, continental, and international levels, harmonising policies and goals essential for the growth of the African maritime sector.

