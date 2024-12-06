Maritime security: FG backs establishment of coast guard

Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy

The Federal Government has endorsed a bill to establish a Nigerian Coast Guard to enhance maritime security and support the development of the marine and blue economy sector.

Speaking at a one-day public hearing organised by the Senate committee on marine transport on the Nigerian Coast Guard Establishment Bill, 2024, Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy, emphasised the necessity of the proposed Coast Guard.

He described it as a vital complement to the Nigerian Navy, ensuring a safer and more sustainable maritime environment aligned with international best practices.

Read also: Mobereola seeks new financing model for Africa’s maritime sector

Oyetola said that the establishment of the Coast Guard would address pressing challenges, including illegal, unregulated, and unreported fishing, which has been estimated to cost sub-Saharan Africa between $3 billion and $5 billion annually in lost revenue.

The initiative, he said, would enhance maritime safety, facilitate search and rescue operations, protect the environment, and enforce civil maritime laws.

“Also, a 2015 publication by the Institute for Security Studies of the National Defence College of Nigeria highlighted the impact of activities such as illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing in the inland waters, coastal and marine fishing zones in sub-Saharan Africa, which is estimated to cost the region approximately between $3 billion to $5 billion a year in lost revenue.

“The spate of boat mishaps within our inland waterways underscores the urgent need to strengthen maritime safety and law enforcement. This will boost maritime trade and transhipment activities, ultimately contributing to national economic prosperity,” Oyetola stated.

The minister called for a flexible and adaptive implementation strategy for the establishment of the Coast Guard, urging stakeholders with reservations to recognise its necessity and rally support. He commended the Senate Committee on Marine Transport, led by, Wasiu Eshinlokun Sanni for its leadership in advancing the bill, aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

However, the proposal has sparked debate as Emmanuel Ogalla, chief of naval staff, represented by Olusegun Eugenio Ferreira, raised concerns about the potential duplication of roles and the strain on resources. He argued that strengthening the Nigerian Navy would be a more efficient approach to achieving maritime security goals.

“Rather than achieving greater efficiency, the proposed bill risks duplicating roles and introducing operational conflicts. Strengthening the Nigerian Navy is the most cost-effective and optimal solution to enhancing our maritime security framework,” Ferreira stated.

Read also: Blue Economy: Interagency collaboration, key to unlocking potential – Maritime Institute

He explained further that global examples, including those often cited in support of a coast guard, such as the United States model, illustrate that a dual maritime security structure is context-specific and resource-intensive, a model that may not effectively translate to Nigeria’s unique security and economic landscape.

“This submission will, therefore, outline a range of counterarguments against establishing the Nigerian Coast Guard.

“After that, it would be evident that strengthening the Nigerian Navy remains the optimal and most efficient means of further enhancing national maritime security goals within the current economic and security climate,”

Despite these concerns, the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy reaffirmed its support for the Coast Guard Bill, citing Nigeria’s vast coastline of 853 kilometres and 10,000 kilometres of inland waterways as critical areas requiring dedicated protection.

The ministry emphasised the importance of safeguarding Nigeria’s marine resources against threats such as pollution, overfishing, and unregulated development, stressing that sustainable use of marine ecosystems is vital for national development.

Share