Marine arts highlights opportunities, safe practices in Nigeria’s blue economy – Oyebamiji

Maritime arts and exhibitions can interpret the opportunities and challenges in the nation’s blue economy, Bola Oyebamiji, managing director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), has said.

Speaking at the African Maritime Art Exhibition (AMAE) 2024 held in Lagos, Oyebamiji represented by Dangana Mohammed, general manager of Special Duties at NIWA, said maritime arts can advocate for enhanced standards and safe practices on the nation’s inland waterways and maritime sector in general.

He pledged NIWA’s support for the continued promotion of arts that inspire positive change, and development and preserve the industry’s historical trends.

Meanwhile, three books written by young students who participated in Maritime Writes Project (MWP) 2021-2023 were also unveiled. The books are compilations of short stories including 3 Dreams & a Beach and other maritime short stories; The Surfer in Me and other maritime short stories; and The Water Guard and other maritime stories.

Unveiling the books, Greg Ogbeifun, chairman of Starzs Investments Company Limited, expressed optimism that engaging young children in writing maritime stories would inspire them to take careers in the industry and become future problem solvers.

On his part, Rear Admiral Abolaji Orederu, CEO of Naval Dockyard Limited, said the vision to portray the maritime industry in art should be celebrated globally.

“Children are the future and this can keep them integrated in the maritime sector. As a young boy, I knew nothing about the Navy until I got into the Nigerian Defence Academy. For these children, I think its a good development,” he said.

Williams Akanbi, director of International Ocean Institute (IOI) Nigeria, described AMAE as a beacon of artistic excellence that captured the essence of the Blue Economy through the lens of creativity and symbolic representation.

“AMAE offers a unique platform where art becomes a powerful voice, speaking to the interconnectedness of humanity and the marine ecosystems. At the International Ocean Institute, are committed to conserving marine resources and sustainable maritime development.

“We believe that arts, as much as science, has the potential to inspire, educate, and mobilise communities toward preserving the rich bounty of our oceans,” he said.

Earlier, Ezinne Azunna, convener/programme coordinator at AMAE, said the stories of marine life, the challenges of ocean conservation, and the hope for maritime prosperity come alive in the arts being exhibited.

She thanked the maritime stakeholders for gracing the opening session of the AMAE 2024 and for their support.

