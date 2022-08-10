Manufacturers commend NPA export initiatives

Segun Ajayi Kadir, director-general of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has commended the initiatives of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) geared at promoting exports of locally manufactured goods.

Ajayi gave the commendation when he recently led a delegation on a partnership renewal visit to the NPA headquarters in Marina.

Mohammed Bello-Koko, managing director of NPA said the authority’s commitment to upping the ante of trade facilitation remains unwavering.

He said it was why NPA will continue to be advocates for creating enabling atmosphere for local manufacturers.

He assured the leadership of MAN of an open door policy to address all concerns of its members.

Koko urged MAN to take advantage of the Export Processing Terminals licensed by the NPA under the technical guidance of the Nigerian Export Processing Council (NEPC).

Both agreed to set up a joint think tank with the overriding objective of improving the fortunes of local manufacturing to ensure Nigeria takes maximum benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).