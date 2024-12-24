Maersk relocates Lagos office from Apapa

Global shipping giant Maersk has announced the relocation of its office in Lagos, Nigeria from Apapa to Victoria Island in a move to enhance operations and customer experience.

The new office, situated on Bishop Oluwole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, will officially commence operations on January 2, 2025. However, the Lagos counter for in-person transactions will remain at its current location within the APM Terminals at Apapa, ensuring uninterrupted services until it becomes active by December 30, 2024.

Maersk explained that the relocation is part of its broader strategy to expand services and offer better support to its growing customer base. “We are excited about this new chapter and look forward to serving you from our new locations. For all communications, shipments, or correspondences, please use the new address,” the company stated in an official communication seen by BusinessDay.

Maersk Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of A.P. Moller-Maersk, has been a cornerstone of the country’s shipping industry since the 1950s. Operating across Lagos, Port Harcourt (Onne), and Kano, the company facilitates international trade and provides logistics services for a diverse range of cargo, including standard, refrigerated, and oversized shipments.

The company assured port users that the transition will not disrupt service delivery, particularly cargo clearance processes.

Industry observers note that such moves by major logistics players often aim to strike a balance between enhancing operational efficiency and maintaining service accessibility for clients operating within or near ports.

Bethel Olujobi Bethel is a journalist reporting on migration, and Nigeria's diaspora relations for BusinessDay. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos, and is certified by Reuters and Google. Drawing from his experience working with other respected news providers, he presents a nuanced and informed perspective on the complexities of critical matters. He is based in Lagos, Nigeria and occasionally commutes to Abuja.

Share