Maersk appoints Van Rensburg as new managing director for Nigeria

Maersk has announced the appointment of Albert Van Rensburg as the new Managing Director for Nigeria, effective 1 January 2023.

According to the company, Rensburg will replace Lara Lana, who, after 20 impactful years in the role, has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Maersk.

Rensburg, who has a rich logistics background in port operations, customer experience, and a variety of sales and marketing roles, has been with Maersk for over 25 years.

He has been a country manager in Malawi and The Gambia, and his career also encompasses commercial management roles in Namibia, Vietnam, Cambodia Cluster and China. He has a Maersk International Shipping Education (MISE) qualification.

Thomas Theeuwes, managing director for Maersk’s Central West Africa Region, said he is delighted to appoint Rensburg to the position of Managing Director for Maersk Nigeria and to welcome him to the regional team.

“His years of experience and track record within Maersk across different functions and business units will be of great benefit to our business in the country. I would also take this opportunity to express my gratitude to Lana for her leadership and her invaluable contribution to the success of Maersk Nigeria,” Theeuwes said.

Reacting to his appointment, Rensburg said he is excited to take up this role at an important inflection point for Maersk.

“We are in the process of transformation – growing as an integrated end-to-end logistics company. Our solutions are designed to solve our customers’ pain points, help them to build more efficient and resilient supply chains and unlock more value. This means additional investments in our business in Nigeria and I’m looking forward to rolling out our transformation in this important market,” he added.