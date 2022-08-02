Lekki port project reaches 95.65% completion in July

The management of the Lekki Deep Seaport said on Monday that construction works at the port project site have reached 95.65 percent completion.

According to the Lekki Port Construction Completion Status as of July 27, 2022, which was released via the official Twitter handle of the port @LekkiPort, the Lekki Port management said it remained focused on the objective of completing the construction by September 2022.

“We are delighted to announce that the construction of Lekki Port is now at 95.65 percent completion. Our management, board of directors, shareholders, EPC Contractors, and the project manager remain focused on our objective to complete construction by September 2022,” the tweet reads in part.

The tweet further said that the port is also committed to starting port operations by the end of the year.

“The wait to behold a deep seaport with a container terminal operated with efficiency and world-class standards in Nigeria is almost over!” the tweet added.

Giving a breakdown of the project status, the tweet shows that dredging and reclamation are at 98.43 percent; construction of the quay wall is now at 96.07 percent, construction of a breakwater at 92.99 percent while landside infrastructure is at 90.61 percent as of the period under review.

Recall that in early July, the management of Lekki Port successfully took delivery of three Super Post Panamax Ship to Shore cranes and 10 Rubber Tyred Gantries at the Lekki Deep Seaport.

The equipment, which was shipped from Shanghai Port in China, was received in preparation for the start of operation scheduled for September this year.

Upon completion, the Lekki Deep Seaport will be one of the most modern ports in West Africa, offering support to the burgeoning commercial operations across Nigeria and the entire West African region.