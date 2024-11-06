Lekki Port leverages free zones to boost blue economy

The integration of Lekki Port with the Lagos Free Zone has helped the new port to play a crucial role in championing Nigeria’s economic growth in the blue economy sector.

Daniel Odibe, deputy chief operating officer of Lekki Port, disclosed this at the 17th Nigeria International Maritime Ports and Terminals Conference and Expo (NIMPORT 2024) themed ‘Charting the Course for the Optimisation of Nigeria’s Blue Economy,’ held in Lagos recently.

To him, Lekki Port’s location within the Lagos Free Zone and its proximity to other economic hubs facilitates efficient operations through advanced automation and streamlined Customs processes, positioning it as a premier gateway for trade in West Africa.

“Lekki Port is at the forefront of fostering economic growth by aligning the benefits of free zones with sustainable practices. We leverage our modern technology and strong partnerships with agencies like the Nigeria Customs Service to ensure seamless cargo movement and swift cargo clearance. This positions the port as a vital component of Nigeria’s maritime infrastructure, “he said.

He said the port’s proximity to multiple Free Trade Zones provides users with cost-effective logistics and expedited export of goods.

He said it helps businesses to reduce transportation costs and improve inventory management.

Odibe enjoyed investors to explore opportunities available in Lekki Port, as it remains integral to advancing Nigeria’s economic growth.

