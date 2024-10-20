Ministry of Marine & Blue Economy boosts Nigeria’s fisheries sector

Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy

…as Nigeria gets TED recertification, gains more access to US, global markets

Following the recent transfer of the Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, along with its related activities, from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the Nigerian fisheries sub-sector received a significant boost for its compliance with the Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) regulations by the United States TEDs inspection team.

This biennial verification exercise conducted in September 2024 marked a significant achievement for the country’s industrial fisheries sub-sector and the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy led by the Honourable Minister, Adegboyega Oyetola.

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Turtle Excluder Devices, commonly called TEDs, is a specialized equipment installed in shrimp trawl nets to promote sea turtle conservation while retaining shrimp catch. TEDs consist of a grid of bars with an opening either at the top or bottom of the net, which is large enough for turtles to escape through but prevents shrimp and other smaller marine species from escaping. This device is mandatory for vessels targeting shrimp, aimed at reducing the incidental capture of sea turtles, a practice known as bycatch.

This exercise marked the 15th successful recertification for Nigeria, with a 100percent TED compliance rate this time – surpassing the previous score of 98% from the last evaluation. This achievement ensures the country’s continued access to key global markets and strengthens Nigeria’s commitment to sustainable fishing practices. Significantly, it noteworthy to emphasize this significant stride made by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in Fisheries and aquaculture, one of its key priorities, in the last one year.

Oyetola has recently emphasised one of the Ministry’s core objectives, ensuring that Nigeria’s marine resources are harnessed responsibly, to enrich the lives of the citizenry, as a source of livelihood for millions of Nigerians and foundation of the nation’s biodiversity.

According to recent statistics, Nigeria, the most populous country in Africa, produces around 1.2 million metric tons of fish annually, 90% of which is consumed domestically.

“Despite this, annual per capita fish consumption is 11.3 kg, far below the global average of 21 kg. With almost six in ten households experiencing food insecurity, Nigeria spends USD 1 billion a year on fish imports, accounting for 45% of its supply,” stated a summary by world fish centre. Also, roughly two per cent of the country’s GDP is derived from aquaculture and fisheries,

The 2024 recertification is quite significant as it would go a long way to boost Nigeria’s shrimp exports. This achievement has further positioned Nigeria as a champion in marine conservation and sustainable resource management, which provides a significant boost for the country in the global fishing industry. Additionally, Nigeria’s adoption and consistent TEDs recertification have enhanced confidence in the country’s shrimp exports to key markets such as the USA and the European Union.

The US inspection team, who were in the Lagos in September to conduct the two-day validation and recertification exercise, formally announced the 100% compliance result at the closing ceremony of the TEDs recertification exercise. The TEDs inspection was conducted over two days in Apapa, Lagos, by the US TED inspection team and Inspectors from the Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

It involved the examination of a total of 23 industrial trawling vessels from all five companies with vessels licensed for shrimping in the Nigeria’s territorial waters to ensure their compliance with U.S. regulations regarding TED installation and utilization.

The ceremony was the major highlight following a workshop organized by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, in collaboration with Atlantic Shrimpers Limited, held at the Kirikiri Lighter Terminal, Apapa, Lagos.

The workshop emphasised Nigeria’s commitment to fostering strong international partnerships in sustainable fisheries practices. Participants included representatives from the Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, the Nigerian Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR), as well as a diverse group of stakeholders, including members from the academia, Nigerian Trawlers Owners Association (NITOA) and vessel crew members.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Olufemi Oloruntola, and the Director (Fisheries and Aquaculture) Mr. Omoragbon Wellington, both represented the Minister, who was the chief host at the two-day TED recertification exercise.

Aside from the US TED inspection team, the ceremony was attended by representatives from the Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, members of the Nigerian Trawler Owners Association (NITOA), and vessel crew members.

At the event, Oyetola emphasised Nigeria remains committed to sustainable development and environmental management through the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He added that compliance with these standards would open broader access to global seafood markets, noting that the exercise will further validate that the country’ fishery vessels are equipped with TEDs that meet global specifications, which will, in turn, enhance access to key international markets.

Oloruntola, on behalf of the Minister, underscored the importance of the TED re-certification exercise in enhancing Nigeria’s compliance with international conservation standards, particularly in safeguarding marine turtles. He emphasized the shared goal of protecting marine ecosystems while promoting responsible fishing practices. Furthermore, he highlighted the significance of TEDs in promoting sustainable fisheries and protecting marine biodiversity, reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to aligning with international conservation standards, which not only supports ecological preservation but also facilitates access to global markets.

A National Fisheries Consultant, Aduke Kupolati, who delivered a keynote addressed titled “Charting the Path Forward: Key Insights on TED Implementation, Marine Conservation, and Market Access in Nigeria,” noted that the 2024 recertification is a milestone for the country as it underscored the country’s commitment to sustainable fisheries and marine conservation, and encouraged stakeholders to continue fostering collaboration and innovation in TED technology and fisheries management to ensure long-term sustainability.

TEDs play a crucial role in the conservation of marine nektons such as fish, squid, marine mammals (e.g., whales and dolphins), and sea turtles. Five species of sea turtles are present in Nigerian waters: Loggerhead, Olive Ridley (the most common in the world), Green, Leatherback, and Hawksbill turtles, noted Dr. D. A. Bolaji.

In an effort to strengthen sea turtle conservation efforts globally, TED technology was first developed in the USA in 1973 and became a regulatory requirement for shrimp exports to the US in 2006. The TED technology also contributes to the conservation of vulnerable and endangered marine species by reducing their accidental capture in Nigerian industrial trawl fisheries.

According to Nurudeen Abba, the Director, Maritime Boundaries, National Boundary Commission, the recertification is proof that the Federal Ministry under Oyetola’s leadership “is taking proactive steps to regulate the fisheries sector and improve marine conservation so that some of the species that are likely to go extinct are protected.”

At the ceremony, Omoragbon emphasised the significance of TEDs in promoting marine conservation and ensuring the sustainability of the country’s shrimp industry. He noted that the successful implementation of TEDs hinged on collaboration among all stakeholders, continuous capacity building, and consumer awareness. He added that the Ministry has prioritized the department and providing the necessary attention it deserves.

The President of the Nigerian Trawler Owners Association (NITOA) welcomed all participants, and thanked the organisers, particularly the Minister for his support and dedication to advancing the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

The history and importance of TEDs for international trade especially their impact on Nigeria’s shrimp exports cannot be overemphasized. For instance, refresher courses on TED use are regularly organized by the Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture (FDFA) to ensure compliance with international standards.

Some of the recommendations from the workshop urged that the Nigerian trawling industry to continue using TEDs, as it positively impacts marine conservation and shrimp exports. It also called for more capacity-building workshops on TEDs and Marine Mammals Protection Acts, along with awareness campaigns to artisanal fishermen on sustainable fishing practices and by-catch reduction in local languages. Furthermore, Stakeholders also called for more collaboration between the Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture with states and local governments for the co-management of artisanal fisheries, promoting sustainable fisheries practices for the conservation of endangered species.

The role of the NIOMR is also significant as the agency is tasked with conducting research into the living marine resources in the Nigerian territorial waters and the high seas beyond. It also researches into the abundance, distribution and other characteristics of species of fish and other marine forms of life and management measures for their exploitation and conservation.

As noted by the Minister’s representatives after the exercise, the 100percent compliance result serves as a benchmark and a call to action to maintain this achievement and Nigeria’s place in the global fisheries industry.

.Ajayi, a Maritime expert, writes from Abuja

