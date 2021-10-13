Lekki Port appoints Laurence Smith as chief operating officer

Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited has announced the appointment of Laurence Smith as its chief operating officer with effect from October 15, 2021.

Smith joins Lekki Port with over 20 years experience in the maritime industry, during which he has held strategic positions in different companies including DP World Limassol, INTELS and APM Terminals in Nigeria, Cyprus, Southampton and Spain.

According to the company, Smith has experienced in the day-to-day management of terminals, quality assurance, health & safety and strategic deployment of labour.

As operations manager for DP World Limassol in Cyprus between 2018 and 2020, he was responsible for the restructuring of the company’s operations department to meet customers’ needs, and also reduce costs of fleet equipment rental.

During his time with APM Terminals Apapa as chief operating officer, he oversaw the strategic landscape for the terminal.

In 2016, he worked as the general manager, operations for INTELS where he introduced analytic measures to reduce cost inefficiencies of the organisation.

He holds certifications in Port Management and Terminal Management from Middlesex University and Kent University respectively. He is also well-grounded in port safety having received an international safety certificate through NEBOSH.

Smith will lead efforts in collaboration with the executive management of Lekki Port; China Harbour Engineering LFTZ Enterprise, the EPC contractor, and Lekki Freeport Terminal, the container terminal operator to get Lekki Port ready to start port operations before the end of 2022.