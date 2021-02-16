Lagos Task Team seeks Shippers’ Council’s support to restore sanity in Apapa

The newly-inaugurated Lagos State Government Task Team on Restoration of Law and Order in Apapa Ports Access Roads has solicited the cooperation of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) in solving the traffic problem in Apapa.

Toyin Fayinka, chairman of the Task Team made the call during a courtesy visit to NSC’s headquarter in Lagos recently.

Fayinka, who doubles as the special assistant for Transportation to Governor Sanwo-Olu, said the essence of the visit was to introduce the team to the Council, stating that the Committee cannot succeed in its assignment without the support of the Council, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and other agencies in the maritime sector.

Jide Oduyoye, general manager, Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), who is a member of the team, said LASTMA will not hesitate to sanction any case of indiscriminate parking of trucks on port access roads.

Noting that there has been lack of regulation of truckers and truck ownership, he pointed out that most trucks operating in the nation’s seaports are second hand and unserviceable.

He however said that minimum standards are required for truck drivers and trucks to operate efficiently in port business.

Responding, Hassan Bello, executive secretary/CEO of Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), described Apapa traffic situation as an international embarrassment, adding that traffic in Apapa is presently affecting the efficiency of the port.

He assured that the Federal Ministry of Transportation has prioritised the solving of the Apapa traffic situation which is evidence in the recent on-the-spot assessment visit of Chibuike Amaechi, minister of transportation, Magdalene Ajani, permanent secretary and other top officials of the Ministry to Apapa in December 2020.

According to him, the Implementation Committee on the Ministerial Directives to decongest traffic gridlock along the port access roads and Lagos Maritime Logistics Ring, would work in tandem with the Lagos Task Team to the solve Apapa traffic problem.

This, he said, would be for the benefit of every Nigerian as it would eliminate the distortions in prices of goods imported into Nigeria.