LADOL retains ISO 45001:2018, 14001:2015 compliance certifications

LADOL Free Zone (LADOL) said it has again renewed and retained its International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 45001:2018 and 14001:2015 certifications.

ISO 45001:2018 certification stands for Occupational Health and Safety (OHS), published in March 2018, while 14001:2015 certification stands for Environment Management System.

According to LADOL, retaining the certifications was achieved after a rigorous and transparent audit process conducted by four internationally recognised audit professionals.

Also, both certifications are part of the company’s efforts to continuously improve its management system of Occupational Health and Safety, as well as Environment Management System to meet international best practices.

For LADOL, besides demonstrating its unalloyed resolve to protect the environment from any negative impact that may arise from its operations and preventing work-related harm on employees, these global certifications affirm the company’s determination to consistently comply with laws, regulations, relevant codes, and applicable international convention including the United Nation’s (UN) 17 Sustainable Development Goals and the UN global compact.

The audit also took note of LADOL’s commitment to sustainability, including the fact that LADOL joined the UN Global Compact and the UN CFO Taskforce in 2021.

Commenting on the renewal and retaining of certifications, Amy Jadesimi, managing director of LADOL, dedicated the feat to the staff, management, stakeholders, and clients of LADOL.

According to her, they played a role in enabling the company to continually improve its compliance and rise above international standards.

“This shows LADOL’s commitment to providing a safe and healthy workplace by preventing work-related injury and ill health, as well as proactively improving its OHS performance. Also, Identifying and controlling the environmental impact of its activities, products, and services and continually improving its environmental performance,” Babatunde Ipadeola, coordinator of LADOL’s Governance, Risk and Compliance, said.

According to Ipadeola, despite the challenges of 2020, LADOL has shown great professionalism in all areas, valuing life, and following best practices and international standards in carrying out its activities.

This, Ipadeola said, was also proof to all our customers and intending customers that LADOL can be trusted to deliver value.

Richard Omale, CEO of 3FM Solutions Ltd, consultants to LADOL, said the recertification of LADOL affirms again that the company is a gold standard and positive reference point in the continent.

“The assessment and approval of LADOL’s maintenance and repairs facility provide limitless opportunities for the company and its clients to take advantage of the waterfront and excellent logistical arrangement to deliver cost-effective life extension and repairs projects for offshore assets. We remain a proud partner of LADOL,” Omale said.