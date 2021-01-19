LADOL overcomes 2020 challenges, renews three ISO certifications

Lagos Deep Offshore Logistic Base (LADOL) said it has overcame the 2020 challenges and renewed its International Organization Standardization (ISO) 45001:2018, 14001:2015 and 9001 certifications as one of the top performing and compliant companies in Nigeria.

ISO 9001 is a quality standard, ISO 45001:2018 is for Occupational Health and Safety, while 14001:2015 is for Environment Management Systems.

In 2018, LADOL became the first company in West and North Africa to be 45001 and 14001 certified. The rapid adaptions, hard work, perseverance, and high compliance levels in were given glowing reviews when the company was re-certified at the end of 2020.

According to LADOL, these certifications reflect 20 years of continuous improvement and development by the company.

The company further stated the staff and management have long believed that embedding best practice, strong policies and procedures into the organisation’s DNA are one of the key ingredients for its success. “Continuous improvement in its Management Systems for Quality, Occupational Health and Safety and Environment Management enables the organization to meet and beat international best practices.”

Amy Jadesimi, managing director of LADOL, who was part of the audit close out meeting along with several members of the staff and management, said she couldn’t be prouder to have the privileged of leading the LADOL team.

To her, 2020 has been a tough year, but the company’s staff has shown dedication and an impressive work ethic.

“We have all worked unbelievably hard, but even as the struggle continues we remain strong and undeterred because we know we have the knowledge, ability, and tools to keep pushing through and exceeding local and global expectations,” she said.

Continuing, she stated: “The audit process is not a tick the box exercise for us. It is an opportunity to demonstrate and improve how we operate. Compliance to these global standards helped us build a rock solid foundation for LADOL. A foundation on which we continuously improve and build every day, every week, and every year for the past two decades and for many more decades to come – a big thank you to all our staff and stakeholders.”

Abiodun Ogunyemi Moses, LADOL’s Integrated Management System (IMS) and assistant coordinator of the LADOL ISO 9001:2015 project, said the re-certification shows LADOL’s commitment to the safety and health of her workers as well as all stakeholders including protection of its environment.

“Despite the challenges of 2020, LADOL has shown great professionalism in all area, valuing life, and following best practices and international standards in carrying out her activities. This is also a proof to all our customers and intending customers that we are can be trusted to deliver value,” Moses added.

Finding shows that the framework for LADOL’s management system is very much driven by the United Nation’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which is reflected in all the goals, assessments, policies, and procedures of LADOL.