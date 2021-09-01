LADOL Free Zone leads in quality standards, retains ISO 9001 certification

LADOL Free Zone says it has retained its certificates in Quality Management System of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015.

The Free Zone, which has continued to lead in compliance and quality standards, has also been praised for improving its compliance standards year-on-year.

LADOL achieved the re-certification after a 3-day audit exercise covering all the facilities and services in the Zone. The audit was conducted by Bureau Veritas, a recognised world leader in testing, inspection, and certification services.

Commenting on the re-certification, Amy Jadesimi, managing director of LADOL, said LADOL has been committed to attaining and maintaining excellent quality standards from inception.

According to her, the company has proved that it’s not only by retaining ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certificate, but also by providing customers and stakeholders with innovative and high-quality solutions.

“We thank all of our staff, who have made compliance a way of life and ensured that we can keep operating safely and efficiently despite the ongoing challenges. The whole LADOL family and our stakeholders have come together more closely than ever over the past few years and the trials we have faced were smoothly weathered due to our strong adherence to policy and procedure,” she explained.

She further stated that the requirement of this quality standard is embedded in all of LADOL’s business processes such that the management system provides the staff with the tools and data for continuous improvement.

She said the management also provides systematic risk-based process necessary to ensuring that the zone satisfy the needs of its clients and other stakeholders while complying with applicable regulatory and legislative requirements.

Abiodun Ogunyemi, LADOL’s Governance Risk and Compliance coordinator attributed the achievement to the company’s commitment to quality even at a time when it’s difficult to do business.

“As a company, we have maintained a systematic approach to quality management and we have also managed our business to ensure the needs of our customers are clearly understood, agreed, and fulfilled. Since LADOL is committed to helping the world attain the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals, we have aligned our operations towards achieving this aim. Our high value industrial activities which include logistics, repairs, fabrication, project support and facilities management, are executed in a sustainable manner,” he added.

ISO 9001:2015 is the world’s highest quality accreditation that specifies requirements for the creation and implementation of quality management systems to ensure organisations can consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

The ISO 9001 also aims to create a virtuous cycle of continuing improvement in standards and quality – by challenging organisations that meets the standard to show continuous improvement to retain their certifications.