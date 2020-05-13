Kwara: Customs Service generates N1.7b revenue in Q1

The Nigeria Customs Service, Kwara Area Command, has generated N1.7b revenue into the coffers of the Federal Government in the first quarter of 2020, it has said.

The Comptroller in-charge of the command, Ahmed Hussaini Bello, disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relation officer, Chado Zakari and made available to journalists in Ilorin.

Bello noted that despite the lull caused by Coronavirus pandemic, at the end of first quarter 2020, it generated the amount, which represents 21% of the Command’s annual target of N8.04b

While giving the breakdown of the Revenue generated, Bello said that in the month of January the Command realised the sum of N1.01b

In the month of February, the command made a sum of N332.27m, while it generated at sum of N356.8m in the month of March, making a total sum of N1.7b in period under review.

“This bring the total amount of revenue generated by the Command since its creation to N4,100,336,737.22”, he added.

According to the statement, within the first quarter, the Command also recorded 54 seizures with duty paid Value (DPV) of N282,198,292.00, 21 units of vehicles of various types, 1,159 Bags of foreign Par Boiled Rice (50kg each), 737 Jerrycans of Petroleum Product, 20 Jerrycans of Vegetable (25 liters each), 48 Sacks of 3,593Kg of Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana), 3 different seizures of Narcotics and 9 Used pneumatic tyres were also seized.

The statement further said that Bello is vigorously pursuing the Comptroller-General of Customs’ Zero tolerance for duty evasion and smuggling.

“He has been reviving proficiency with regards to identifying and blocking all possible avenues of revenue leakages, enhancing capacity building in the areas of modern Customs Operation, reinforcing the commitment of officers and men in the discharge of their statutory responsibilities and ensuring disciplinary actions are taken on any erring officer found compromising.

According to the statement, Bello declared that seizures were successfully accomplished as a result of the renewed determination of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) to rid the country of all forms of illegal importation.

“He stated that there will be continuous sensitization for stakeholders on the need to comply with extant laws governing Customs and Excise activities.

“To this end, the Customs Area Controller would like to send a note of warning to economic saboteurs to steer clear of Kwara Area Command and engage in meaningful ventures, or else they will meet their waterloo,” the statement said.

The Controller called on Nigerians to support the Command by providing credible information that will help stamp out smuggling and generate needed revenue for national development, just as he urged officers to shun bribery and corruption, or they would be shown the way out.