Kango Express enters Nigeria to offer reliable, affordable shipping solutions

L­-R: Richard Somiari, partner at Kango Express Nigeria; William Stevens, consul general of USA to Lagos; Michael Brockert, CEO of Kango Express, LLC USA, and Glory James, digital marketing associate at Kango Express, during the launch of Kango Express Nigeria in Lagos

Nigerians and business owners hoping to bring or send personal items, cargo or goods from Nigeria to the United States of America (USA) or the US to Nigeria, can now do so with ease.

This is as Kango Express, a shipping firm, launched in Nigeria to offer exciting shipping options that are reliable and affordable.

It allows people to shop online in the US, UK, and Korea and direct their packages to Kango Express’s local warehouses, where the goods are picked, packaged, and shipped.

Kango Express offers its customers an expedited shipping option where the package can be sent directly to their homes or offices or picked up at the firm’s local office.

Launched in Lagos at the residence of the Consul-General of the United States to Nigeria with the US Commercial Service department playing host, the shipping company, which started operations in Nigeria months back, was endorsed by the United States office of the Consulate in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch held in Lagos recently, Williams Stevens, consul-general of the US Consulate in Lagos, described the coming of Kangoexpress into the Nigerian market as the best.

He said the shipping firm offers quality services with extremely cheap fees compared to many others. He said its existence will further grow the long business relationship between United States and Nigeria.

The shipping company, Kango Express Nigeria Limited, is an independently owned franchise of Kango Express Inc USA and currently operates in four other African countries including Ghana, Tanzania and Cote d’Ivoire.

Also speaking, Michael Brockert, CEO of Kango Express, expressed confidence that the company will make a name in Nigeria.

“We are presenting Nigerians with options for people who want to ship their goods or personal items. We give reliable and sustainable shipping solutions that connect our clients globally and prioritise efficiency and customer satisfaction, delivering every shipment safely and quickly,” he explained.

With its official launch, the shipping firm will provide express and inexpensive shipping services from the USA to Nigeria in Consolidated Package Shipping, direct Rapid Shipping, and even assist clients in paying and getting the items delivered.

