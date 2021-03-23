International maritime summit debuts in May to proffer solutions to businesses

The organised private sector of the Nigerian maritime industry has perfected plans to promote the Nigeria International Maritime Summit (NIMS), aimed at highlighting solutions for maritime business, policy and operations in Nigeria

Facilitated by a unique industry-wide collaboration and supported by government, NIMS will set agenda and position as the country’s only whole-of-value-chain maritime event.

In addition to featuring Nigeria’s first immersive virtual maritime exhibition and trade show, NIMS will feature discussions on cross-cutting aspects of maritime industry operations, business, law and policy, said Ose Omobhude, programme officer, in a statement to newsmen.

According to Omobhude, the first annual event is scheduled to hold from 26th to 29th May 2021, and targets expansion of economic options for the industry and increased efficiency of services provided to the economy.

“The NIMS agenda is driven by a two-pronged strategy based on knowledge and policy development; and industry-wide service optimisation. While the former is to be led by discussions, policy advocacy and engagement at the annual event and ad-hoc industry engagement series, the latter will be achieved by development of a reliable and efficient industry-driven maritime cluster for Nigeria,”Omobhude said.

NIMS is a non-governmental initiative that is supported by a high-level volunteer Governing Board including Mfon Ekong Usoro, Margaret Orakwusi, Greg Ogbeifun, Emeka Akabogu; and an industry-wide Advisory Council made up of Vicky Haastrup, Kunle Folarin, Aminu Umar, Jean Chiazor-Anishere, Bolaji Akinola, and Mahmud Bamanga Tukur.