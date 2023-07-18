INTELS empowers women in port communities to create jobs, ease operations

Determined to help the Federal Government address the rising unemployment in the country, INTELS Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s oil and gas logistics giant, has empowered another 81 women through its Women Empowerment Project Scheme Synergy (WEPSS).

The women, who were trained in tailoring and fashion design, were drawn from Onne, Ogu and other parts of Rivers State, and the Niger Delta region.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the 2023 Batch A of the WEPSS training programme at the Federal Lighter Terminal, Onne in Rivers State recently, Pasquale Fiore, managing director of INTELS Nigeria Limited, said the scheme is part of the company’s vision to support and empower Nigerian women.

He said INTELS is committed to empowering women in and around its host communities to enhance their socio-economic status to enable them to generate sustainable income to support their families.

He expressed delight that WEPSS, which is in its 10th year, has made a positive impact in the lives of women.

Nancy Freeborn, project manager of WEPSS, commended the management of INTELS for its commitment to the empowerment of women, promotion of Nigerian content and support for local communities.

She encouraged the beneficiaries to put their skills to adequate use and build successful careers and businesses that will create jobs for others.

At the graduation, Dorbobari Dick, the best-graduating student of batch A was presented a N2 million prize and starter kits while 15 other top graduating students were given an industrial sewing machine and a steam iron among other items.

Esther Wehere, the best-graduating student for the WEPSS 2022 Batch ‘B’ was also presented with the keys to a fully furnished and equipped shop at the Rumuokwurusi area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to enable her to begin a fashion design business.

WEPSS was established by INTELS in 2013 to empower 5,000 community women over a 20-year period through training in fashion design and tailoring. The beneficiaries are trained in two batches every year and about 1,800 women have benefited from the training.

INTELS Nigeria Ltd has been the leader in Nigeria’s oil and gas logistics sector for 40 years. The company provides comprehensive integrated logistics services for the Nigerian oil and gas industry.