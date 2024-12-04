INTELS empowers 62 women in apparel business to create jobs

L-R: Pasquale Fiore, managing director of INTELS Nigeria Limited; Obarijima Lewa, best graduating trainee of the 2024 Class of INTELS Women Empowerment Project Scheme Synergy (WEPSS), and Nancy Freeborn, WEPSS Project Manager, during the graduation of the 2024 Class of WEPSS at the Federal Lighter Terminal, Oil and Gas Free Zone, Onne, Rivers State, recently.

Determined to create new jobs for women in its host communities, INTELS Nigeria Limited, an oil and gas logistics company has graduated 62 new beneficiaries of its Women Empowerment Project Scheme Synergy (WEPSS).

It also presented 500 garments designed by the graduating class to the Tilda Goes Green Foundation in Port Harcourt.

This marks the 11th graduation since WEPSS was established in 2013, bringing the total number of trained beneficiaries to 2,047, with the aim of empowering 5,000 women over a 20-year period.

At the graduation held recently in Onne Port, Pasquale Fiore, managing director, highlighted the company’s commitment to empowering women and uplifting communities.

“We believe that when we invest in a woman, we are investing in a powerful source for global development. Each year, we strive to improve by taking on bigger projects to support more women and provide them with the tools to succeed,” Fiore said.

He urged the graduates to use the skills acquired to excel in the fashion industry and to give back to society.

Fiore also praised the WEPSS staff for their dedication to delivering professional training that has a lasting impact on the lives of the participants.

Amaopusenibo Mike Epelle, executive director of Legal, Corporate Services, Contracts, and Compliance at INTELS Nigeria Limited, urged the graduates to leverage their training for personal and professional growth.

He advised them to become role models for other women by developing themselves further to improve their collections.

Nancy Freeborn, manager of WEPSS Project, lauded the continuous support of INTELS leadership in sustaining the programme.

“Many women have walked into this training center with dreams and left empowered with skills to achieve them,” Freeborn said.

According to her, Esther Wehere, the 2022 Best Graduating Trainee, who received N2 million and a shop from INTELS, now employs nine apprentices and produces over 30 garments monthly.

Similarly, she said Dorbobari Dick, the 2023 Batch A Best Graduating Trainee, who also received N2 million and a shop from INTELS, now has six apprentices and creates 20 garments a month.

At the ceremony, Obarijima Lewa, 2024 Best Graduating Trainee, was awarded N2 million and a starter kit including an industrial sewing machine and a steam iron. Starter kits were also presented to 15 other top-performing graduates.

Hannah Brown, the Best Graduating Trainee of the 2023 Batch B, received keys to a fully equipped shop to launch her fashion design career.

Beyond WEPSS, INTELS has remained a vital contributor to Nigeria’s development through its host community initiatives. The company supports infrastructure development, scholarships, healthcare, vocational training, and other programs designed to improve quality of life.

With over 40 years of experience, INTELS now leads Nigeria’s oil and gas logistics sector, setting a benchmark for corporate responsibility and innovation in Africa.

Headquartered in Onne, Rivers State, INTELS is globally recognized as a benchmark for oil and gas logistics operations in Africa, offering state-of-the-art facilities, infrastructure, and services to its clients. Its focus on excellence and efficiency has made it a trusted partner in the energy sector.

