How OMSL rescued Chinese vessel from pirate attack on Nigerian waters

Ocean Marine Solutions Limited (OMSL) said it recently saved Nigeria from what would have been a monumental international embarrassment by rescuing a Chinese vessel from the hands of pirates.

According to a news report on Fleetmon, builders of the world’s first public vessel data collection, which helps organisations deliver better logistic reports, a general cargo ship called the Hungarian Glory, managed by Tianjin Xinhai Intl. Ship Management was attacked by pirates on Thursday March 5th on the coastal side of Lagos.

“The ship was drifting after the attack, not responding to contact requests. According to the tracking report, the ship started moving at around 1300 UTC on Mar 6, after about an hour, it went adrift again. As of 1500 UTC on Mar 6, the ship was still adrift or moving at slow speed,” the report stated.

According to the report, the Nigerian Navy patrol boat, NNS Sparrow approached the vessel, which was said to have 23 crew all Chinese onboard, in nearly 24 hours after the alert.

NNS Sparrow is one of the patrol boats of the OMSL audited and approved by the Nigerian Navy and fitted with comprehensive communication equipment, enabling full situational awareness for clients’ enhanced protection. It executed the rescue mission and safely brought the vessel back to Lagos.

“The vessel is not our client’s vessel but the Navy beckoned on us to assist considering the amount of bureaucracy it would take them to execute rescue operation. We work with the Navy and they are in charge of our vessels so it was easy for them to divert our vessel from SAA (Secure Anchorage Area) for the rescue. They only informed us of their decision because it is of national interest,” the report stated quoting a source close to OMSL that does want his name on the print.

According to one of the Chinese operator, “We are glad that when it was necessary, Nigeria had a company it could call on for such emergency operation. We applaud the OMSL for their prompt, proactive and professional intervention.”

OMSL is Nigeria’s leading asset protection company dedicated to protecting her natural resources from graft and illegal activities.

The security firm was established to enhance the safeguarding of maritime-related commercial investments by offering expert advice and real-time solutions to security problems. It has gone further by providing premier security solutions that helps to promote a safe business environment not only in Nigeria but the entire West African Coast.