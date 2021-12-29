Here are the five busiest container ports in Asia by volume

Statistics have shown that the majority of the largest and busiest container ports in the world are located in Asia, and this is one of the reasons the continent is a crucial part of the global supply chain.

This has been proven during the Covid-19 period with local lockdowns in Asian ports affecting the global trade heavily.

According to Container News, an online news portal, the five busiest container ports in Asia based on the container volumes handled in 2020 include:

Port of Shanghai in China

The Port of Shanghai, which handled over 43.5 million TEUs in 2020, ranks for the 11th consecutive year, as the busiest container port in the world.

Served by road and railway networks, the Chinese port has access to the southern and northern parts of the country’s coastal area and oceans across the world. Public terminals in the Port of Shanghai are operated by Shanghai International Port Group Co. Ltd. (SIPG).

Port of Singapore

The Port of Singapore is the second busiest container port not only in Asia but also globally, with its recorded annual throughput for 2020 reaching 36,870,900 TEUs.

Its strategic location in the crossroads of East and West Asia enables businesses to access the region’s expanding markets. Singapore’s terminals are managed by PSA Singapore Terminals and Jurong Port Pte Ltd.

PSA manages the major share of container handling in Singapore with four container terminals including a total of 52 berths, while Jurong Port moves containers by its Combi terminal with three berths and a total capacity of 3 million TEU.

Port of Ningbo in China

The third-busiest port in Asia is located in the middle of China’s mainland coastline, at the intersection of the Silk Road Economic Belt.

The Chinese port, which provides 260 container routes that connect more than 600 ports in 190 countries and regions, exceeded 30 million TEUs this year, surpassing last year’s annual throughput of 28.72 million TEU.

Port of Shenzhen in China

The Port of Shenzhen is a collective name of a number of ports along with parts of the coastline of Shenzhen, including the Yantian and Dapeng port areas in the east and the Nanshan, Dachan Bay, Dachan Island, Xiaochan Island, and Bao’an port areas in the west.

Shenzhen ranks the fourth busiest port in Asia and handled more than 26.54 million TEUs in 2020.

Port of Guangzhou in China

The Port of Guangzhou in China is Asia’s fifth-busiest container port. It encompasses four port areas including Henan Terminal, Huangpu, Xinsha Terminal, and Nansha, which is the main container port, serving ocean liners and large domestic services. It handled 23.19 million TEUs last year.