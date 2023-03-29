Haastrup: STOAN backs NDLEA in fight against importation of hard drugs

Vicky Haastrup, the chairman of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), has assured the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of terminal operators’ support in the fight against the importation and use of illicit drugs in the country.

Haastrup gave the assurance when Udotong Noah, NDLEA Commander, Apapa Special Area Command, visited her.

She said drug abuse is becoming increasingly worrisome especially among Nigerian youths, adding that NDLEA must be supported by all well-meaning stakeholders in its effort to curtail illicit production, importation, exportation, sale, and trafficking of psychoactive substances.

Read also: NDLEA arrests 2 members of Afro-Europe cartel

Haastrup commended the NDLEA for its vigilance to ensure that illicit drugs imported by unscrupulous elements do not find their way into society.

She called for the enlightenment of port users, truck drivers, and motor boys on the dangers of drugs and substance abuse, which she said has ruined many lives and led to catastrophic effects in many homes.

“The task of making Nigeria drug-free is the responsibility of all Nigerians. The agency has also done very well to curtail the abuse of drugs by Nigerians, especially the youths. All of us, both at the corporate and individual levels, must therefore join hands with NDLEA to put a decisive end to this dangerous menace,” Haastrup said.

Udotong Noah, the NDLEA Commander, Apapa Special Area Command, said his visit was to solicit the support of terminal operators in fighting illicit drug importation and abuse around the port area.