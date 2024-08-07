Grimaldi to promote decarbonisation, seafarers’ safety as chairman of ICS

Emanuele Grimaldi, the newly re-elected chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) is expected to continue to lead the chamber toward the actualisation of critical issues in the maritime sector.

Top among the issues Grimaldi will focus on includes decarbonisation, increased protectionism, seafarer safety, and digitalisation.

The International Chamber of Shipping represents 80 percent of the world’s merchant fleet and is the principal international trade association for merchant shipowners and operators.

Grimaldi will continue as chairman for another term of two years.

“I am deeply honoured to have been re-elected as chairman of the ICS for another two years. It is a privilege to be part of this important association and the great work and progress being made for our industry. We have made good stead with our proposals to help meet the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) net zero targets by or around 2050 and continue to work with UN bodies on the biggest issues impacting the maritime sector,” said Emanuele Grimaldi, chairman of the International Chamber of Shipping.

During Grimaldi’s first term, there has been significant focus on the industry’s decarbonisation journey, and was integral in the formation of the Clean Energy Marine Hubs (CEM Hubs) initiative.

Read also: Seafarers’ training to drive greener shipping, innovations WISTA

He has also focused his attention on the biggest challenges in the industry including increased protectionism, digitalisation, seafarer recruitment and retention, and seafarer safety during global geopolitical conflicts including the conflict in Ukraine and the current Red Sea crisis.

“We are navigating through very contentious geopolitical times, which has seen shipping and our innocent workers caught in the crosshairs of conflicts in the Middle East. This comes on top of the conflict in Ukraine and the attacks on merchant shipping in the Red and Black Seas have jeopardised the safety of our seafarers and disrupted trade. This is unacceptable and we will continue to shine a light on the heart of our industry – our seafarers,” Grimaldi added.

Guy Platten, secretary general of the ICS, said the chamber is delighted that Grimaldi will continue to steer the ICS for another two years.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely to drive meaningful change for the industry, facilitating trade and supporting our seafarers. We are confident that we will evolve with the industry and further advance the maritime sector,” he said.