Green Energy’s contribution to Nigeria’s oil sector development laudable – Minister

The contribution of Green Energy International Ltd, a Nigerian integrated energy company, towards the development of the oil and gas industry is very laudable, Heineken Lokpobiri, minister of state for Petroleum Resources (Oil), has said.

This comes on the backdrop of the completion of its modular Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) extraction plant at Otakikpo Marginal Field, which is presently undergoing a test run.

Lokpobiri gave the commendation after visiting the exhibition stand of Green Energy International at the just concluded Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, USA.

The Minister, who described Green Energy as a shining example, was briefed on the activities of the company and pledged to undertake an official visit to the company’s project site in Nigeria.

“Green Energy International is a shining example of what Nigerians can accomplish and I commend their outstanding achievements. I look forward to witnessing firsthand the impact of their initiatives during my official visit to their project site. We are proud of you,” Lokpobiri said.

Briefing the Minister during the tour, Kayode Adegbulugbe, chief operating officer of Green Energy International, said a gas-fired 20 MW capacity power generation facility is being built alongside the innovative gas utilisation project at the Otakikpo Marginal Field.

He said the project has not only bolstered energy security but will also catalyse the comprehensive development of the region.

“We are not just focused on energy production; we are committed to contributing to the country’s energy security by driving sustainable development and the nation’s economic prosperity. We are also transforming our host communities by empowering them, creating opportunities, and fostering economic growth,” Adegbulugbe said.

On the ongoing construction of the first indigenous onshore oil export terminal being undertaken by Atlantic Terminal Infrastructure Ltd, a strategic alliance partner of GEIL, he said, all the equipment and construction milestones are being achieved to ensure the terminal comes on stream third quarter of 2024.

He disclosed that the oil export terminal was designed to assist the present administration in meeting its aspiration to increase Nigeria’s crude production by enabling stranded oil fields in the Niger Delta with the much-needed evacuation route which had been lacking.

When commissioned, it will be the first oil export terminal constructed by an indigenous company and the first to be built in 50 years.

Expressing gratitude to the Minister for his visit, Anthony Adegbulugbe, chairman and CEO of Green Energy International Limited, said the company is dedicated to contributing to Nigeria’s energy security objectives and achieving a production target of 4 million barrels per day.

Lokpobiri’s visit, he said, underscores the government’s recognition of the pivotal role played by indigenous energy companies like Green Energy International in advancing Nigeria’s energy sector and fostering socio-economic development.

He said the company is committed to driving sustainable development through innovative energy solutions.