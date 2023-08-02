Gambian shipping logistics expert joins WACT as commercial manager

Ismaila Badjie, a Gambian shipping logistics expert, has been appointed as the commercial manager of APM Terminals’ West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), Onne in Rivers State.

A vastly experienced supply chain leader with global expertise and management experience across Africa, Badjie brings over two decades of shipping, logistics, depot, inland and people management skills as well as business development experience into his new role.

Prior to joining WACT, he served as the Depot Enablement Manager, Africa and West Central Asia region of APM Terminals. He also worked as the Cluster Operations Manager for Maersk Line in Cameroon; Cluster Operations and HSSE Manager in Dakar, Senegal; CEO of APM Terminals Cameroon and as the Chief Commercial Officer for Africa based in Ghana, looking after the commercial portfolio for Africa.

Badjie has an MBA from the University of Liverpool and is currently undertaking his PhD programme. He is a 2017 Magnum graduate, among other academic achievements.

“Ismaila takes over the Commercial Manager role with a wealth of experience and knowledge to take us to the next level in the face of stiff competition, digitalisation and transformation in line with the three pillars of our strategic growth – safer, better, bigger,” the company said.

As a commercial manager, Badjie will establish business priorities to meet the expectations of WACT’s customers. He will also develop and execute commercial programmes to help the terminal consolidate its position as the preferred and most efficient container terminal in Eastern Nigeria. These are in addition to driving and overseeing the development of new products and services that will help ensure prompt service delivery to customers, among other responsibilities.

WACT, which is owned and operated by APM Terminals, started commercial operation in 2006. It is the first Greenfield container terminal in Nigeria to be built under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The port terminal is located within the Oil and Gas Free Zone, Onne Port in Rivers State. Over the years, it has grown to become the most efficient integrator to markets outside the Lagos area and is a significant gateway to East Nigeria.