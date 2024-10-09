From marketing officer to GM: Meet Onyemekara NPA’s image maker

Abubakar Dantsoho, managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), rejigged his management team on October 4, 2024, targeting trade facilitation and efficient operations.

Ikechukwu Onyemekara became the new image maker bringing a wealth of experience in marketing and public relations that resonates with the goals of the management team of the Ports Authority.

Onyemekara began his career with the NPA in 1992 as a marketing officer, where he gained significant expertise in the maritime industry and today, he has grown to become general manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in the same field.

His interpersonal skills and ability to interact with key stakeholders saw him transition into strategic roles within the commercial department.

Recognising his people management abilities, NPA management redeployed Onyemekara to the Public Affairs Division, where his strong performance and results-driven approach led to his appointment as Technical Assistant Protocol.

In this role, he coordinated media relations, diplomatic engagements, and government relations for several Managing Directors of the NPA, further solidifying his reputation as an invaluable asset to the organisation.

Onyemekara has also represented the NPA at international forums, including the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), where he participated in working groups such as the Editorial and Technical (E&T) Group for the IMSBC Code.

He has also attended numerous national and international capacity-building workshops sponsored by the Authority.

An ardent reader and traveller, Onyemekara is a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and actively participates in alumni activities for the Federal Government College Kaduna.

Before his current appointment, he served as Assistant General Manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications, and Technical Assistant Protocol to the Managing Director.

