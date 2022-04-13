Forkliftcenter establishes at Snake Island Integrated Free Zone

Nigerdock, the operator of a multipurpose seaport in Lagos, has announced the establishment of Forkliftcenter West Africa FZE, a subsidiary of the Forkliftcenter Group, at Snake Island Integrated Free Zone (SIIFZ).

The Forkliftcenter Group is a foremost global one-stop-shop for trucks and port equipment.

Commenting at the official signing ceremony, Maher Jarmakani, chairman and CEO of Nigerdock, said the coming of Forkliftcenter and the starting of its regional operations at the Snake Island Free Zone would help Nigerdock’s efforts in building a self-sustaining trading hub to serve Nigeria and West Africa.

“Nigerdock is committed to facilitating the expansion of mid-to-large sized global clients to Nigeria and the West Africa region,” Jarmakani said.

Read also: How Buhari turned deaf ears when opportunities knocked

Sil Thonen, managing director of Forkliftcenter West Africa FZE, said the Forkliftcenter Group is proud to be a partner in the strategic evolution of SIIFZ.

According to him, Nigeria’s towering market position and the huge potential of West Africa prompted the timely creation of the new entity, which is Forkliftcenter West Africa FZE, to serve as a hub and spoke for the region.

“Snake Island Free Zone’s proximity to Lagos ports equally provides significant geographical advantages in addition to the economic benefits of the integrated free zone,” Thonen said.

Established as a free trade zone in 2005 by Nigerdock, SIIFZ is located in the heart of Lagos port and is committed to improving Nigeria’s port landscape via decongestion and operational excellence while accelerating economic growth, productivity, national competitiveness, and access to global markets.

As a leading maritime company, Nigerdock’s capabilities include terminal operations, ship repair, and facilities management, as well as property and business setup solutions among others.