Five Star disburses N122m severance to 94 retired dockworkers

…MWUN, NIMASA laud terminal

Five Star Logistics Terminal, a seaport terminal operator, has disbursed over N122 million to 94 retirees as part of its commitment to dockworkers’ welfare.

Presiding over the cheque handover in Lagos on Tuesday, Jaysing Kamthe, terminal manager of Five Star Logistics Limited, said the disbursement was fulfilling the terminal’s responsibility to its workforce and expressed delight at the peaceful termination of their contracts.

“Five Star engaged four stevedoring companies to provide about 94 workers that are being properly disengaged today. They have received their cheques which demonstrates the company’s commitment to their welfare,” Kamthe said.

He listed the four stevedoring companies as Ilutex Limited with 21 workers; Sahih Limited with 25 workers; Macbanadot with 26 workers; and Good Intention with 22 workers.

Read also: Five Star enhances terminal security with an automated access control gate

He thanked the workers for their service to the terminal and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) for its role in managing the peace and professionalism of the workforce.

Also speaking, Clement Imoh, human resource manager at the Terminal, said the disengagement process was unique because it was peaceful, unlike past experiences where workers’ disengagement comes with conflicts and disputes between the union and the organisation.

“Five Star management has a very good relationship with its workers and the unions. We respect and value everyone from the President General of MWUN, Adewale Adeyanju to the lower union members,” he said.

He, however, advised the disengaged workers to gainfully use the severance package by investing in businesses that guarantee a steady flow of income.

The representative from MWUN commended Five Star for the gesture and for prioritising the welfare of the disengaged workers.