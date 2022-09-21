ENL Consortium named ‘Most Outstanding Maritime Company’ for port development

ENL Consortium, the operator of Terminals C and D at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa, has emerged as the Most Outstanding Maritime Company of the Decade at the 2022 Marketing Edge Awards.

John Ajayi, the chief executive officer of Marketing Edge, lauded the impact of ENL Consortium on the Nigerian economy.

“We recognise these players for having made the industry tick over the years. We have watched them closely in the last 19 years and can attest to their market leadership, resilience, excellence, and landmark achievements in their various sectors,” Ajayi said.

Vicky Haastrup, the executive vice chairman/CEO of ENL Consortium, dedicated the award to all the hardworking management and staff of the company, adding that all hands must be on deck to promote the development of the maritime sector.

Haastrup, who was represented by Mark Walsh, the executive director of Operations, said ENL Consortium has made a substantial investment in human and material resources at the port.

She said ENL Consortium has workers who worked day and night to ensure that ships are promptly discharged and cargoes are delivered in good time to their owners.

“When we came in 2006, the terminals handed over to us were at ground zero. The equipment was not functional, there were endless ship queues and the morale of workers was at its lowest ebb. But we turned the story around. Today, we have dockworkers that are proud to be called dockworkers because they now have good conditions of service. We have acquired modern cargo handling equipment to ensure that ships are discharged in good time,” he said.

According to her, ENL embarked on massive civil engineering work to ensure the terminal was developed and to improve the operational standards.

He added that they also put an end to touting and ‘wharf rats’ that were a menace to the port system.

ENL won the Most Outstanding Maritime Operator of the Year at the 2018 Independent Newspapers Awards in Lagos, and the Port and Container Terminal Development Award at the prestigious Seatrade International Award held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.