Emeka Akabogu unveils maritime writing contest for youths

Emeka Akabogu, the principal partner of Akabogu Law, has unveiled a Maritime Writing Challenge for young Nigerians as part of activities to mark his 50th birthday anniversary.

The writing contest is being organised by the Maritime Writes Project, in collaboration with the birthday organising committee.

Intending participants in the writing contest themed: ‘Resurrecting the Dry Bones of the Law,’ are expected to recreate reported Nigerian maritime cases in the form of compelling stories of 6,000 words maximum, following the style of acclaimed Nigerian historian and lawyer, Onigegewura.

This, according to the organisers, is aimed at promoting learning and creativity in young persons through research and writing.

The criteria for entry include being a young person between 18 and 30 years of age, and undergraduate students in universities in Nigeria especially Law students are encouraged to participate. All entries are expected to have been submitted by 1st January 2024.

The first-prize winner of the competition would be rewarded with N250,000; the second-place winner to get N150,000; and the third-place winner would get N100,000.

Meanwhile, winners will be announced at Akabogu’s 50th Birthday Lecture and Books Presentation on 26th January 2024.

Akabogu is the first Nigerian and African PhD awardee in the circa 30-year history of the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) International Maritime Law Institute, Malta.

He is also the Vice Chairman of OTL Africa Downstream Week; Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria International Maritime Summit (NIMS), and Senior Partner of Akabogu & Associates among others.

The maritime lawyer has published several books, the most recent in 2022 ‘Ship Arrest in Nigeria’ and it was showcased at the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association in August 2022.

The 8-chapter, 466-page book is an expansive voyage through the Nigerian law, practice and procedure on ship arrest, designed to assist judges, and lawyers, as well as all those with ship and cargo interests. Interested participants are expected to send their entries to – https://forms.gle/jkkE214xuQawFhpm9.