Divers welcome emergence of Oborevwori as Delta governor

Divers under the aegis of the National Association of Professional Divers (NAPROD) have commended Sheriff Oborevwori, the newly inaugurated Governor of Delta State, following his victory at the recent gubernatorial elections.

NAPROD gave the commendation in a congratulatory message addressed to the Governor signed by Julius Ugwala, the chief inspector of diving in Nigeria, and Silas Michael Idike, chairman of NAPROD Delta State.

Read also: Palmadex Group wins Nigeria Hemisphere Award

The association assured the Delta State Governor of its support in all activities in relation to diving and other socio-economic development in the state.

“On behalf of the members of the National Association of Professional Divers (NAPROD) Delta State Chapter, the Chief Inspector of Diving, Delta State Chairman and the entire Delta State Divers congratulate you on your victory on the March 18th governorship election.

“Your victory is no doubt an attestation of confidence and trust the people of Delta have in you as a committed and dedicated visionary leader who will take Delta State to greater heights,” the association said.

NAPROD is the association of professional divers in Nigeria focusing on ensuring safe dives and enforcing compliance with the 2018 Diving at Work regulation.