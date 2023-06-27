Palmadex Group wins Nigeria Hemisphere Award

Palmadex Global Integrated Services Ltd, now Palmadex Group, whose portfolios include the export of agricultural products and raw materials, Nigerian/African foods export, export consultancy, export investment, export training academy, farming and wood processing has just won the prestigious Hemisphere Award in the category of “Outstanding in Export”.

The event which took place at the Rockview Hotel Abuja had many accomplished Nigerians in attendance. The event organizers during their welcome speech noted that the selection process was quite tasking but awardees were drawn out from Nigerian high-profile and reputable public and private enterprises who had contributed immensely to the growth of Nigeria’s economy by creating jobs, adding value to the environment as well as contributing to the social-economic growth of the nation.

In her acceptance speech on behalf of the MD/CEO, Dr Benard Omoyeni, the Director of Business Development of Palmadex Group, Mrs Uzoma Omoyeni while receiving the award in the company of the Operations Manager, Dr Patrick Omoyeni and the Research and Business Development Manager, Ms Nnenne Azubuike, expressed her utmost delight in the recognition of the company’s efforts and laudable strides especially as it pertains to agro products exports such as export of high-quality Hibiscus Flowers, Dry Split Ginger, Soybeans, Raw Cashew Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Tiger Nuts and many other raw materials as well as food products. She reiterates the company’s commitment to quality service delivery as well as integrity and reliability in the international value chain.

In her words, Palmadex is among the top agro exporting organizations in Nigeria with impeccable records. This award will accelerate our commitment to pursuing our vision of delivering superior services to our clients and further contribute our own quota to the national GDP.

Nigeria’s non-oil agro export company, Palmadex has been named ‘Outstanding In Export’ for exceptional service and prompt delivery.

The export company currently has registered offices in the Middle East and support trade offices in Vietnam, Georgia, the US, UK with plans of expanding to other nations around the world.

Founded in March 2015, and comprising of 7 Portfolios namely export investment, export consultancy, export of non-oil agricultural products and raw materials, export of African/Nigerian Foods, Wood Processing, Farming, and Export Training Academy, Palmadex has been moving to establish itself as reliable experts in their chosen lines of business, as being highly recognised exporters of Nigeria’s non-oil commodities, especially hibiscus, sesame seed, cassava, charcoal, ginger, raw cashew nut, cocoa beans, coffee, kola nuts, poultry, groundnut, locust beans, vegetables and tiger nuts among others.

Though the Operations flag off came at a challenging period for Nigeria’s Forex, the export company continues to establish itself as one of the most reliable international trade organization in Nigeria while expanding its trade network to meet the demands of clients.

Palmadex is a choiced company that continues to position itself to effectively facilitate trade opportunities across continents through its diverse portfolios. The export business, through in-depth training at the export Academy, looks towards making international trade accessible to all Nigerians, firmly trailing its vision of becoming the global export-import trading partner of choice.

Having celebrated 8 years of international services and reportedly worth over a billion naira, Palmadex is setting its sights on global dominance.