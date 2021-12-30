Debut of $1.5bn Lekki Port to put Nigeria at par with African peers

Expectations are high among shippers and manufacturers that depend on the seaport to bring in raw materials and to export finished products, as Nigeria welcomes its first deep-water port this year.

According to the Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, the developer of the $1.5 billion Lekki Deep Seaport with 16.5 meters depth – deepest in Nigeria- the port would be completed in the third quarter of 2022.

With the coming of the much-awaited deep seaport, the Nigerian port industry will likely begin to play at par with its West African peers such as Abidjan Port, Lome Port, and Tema Port that have developed deeper and more extensive seaports, industry analysts said.

These countries left Nigeria behind after they succeeded in building modern ports with the capacity to handle cargoes in a very timely and more efficient manner.

As a deep water port, Lekki Port will have the capacity to accommodate larger and more modern vessels with an economy of scale for the shipper and fast delivery of consignments from the port of origin to Nigeria.

On the economic gains of the port, Warredi Enisuoh, a renowned ship captain, said that the daily cost difference between a ship carrying 4,500 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers like in the case of Apapa Port, and a larger vessel with a capacity to carry 20,000 containers is about $1,000, which is why deep-water ports are becoming popular all over the world.

He said Togo Port, which has a deep-water port handles vessels in just 1.4 days while Nigeria’s Apapa Port handles vessels in 4 days.

BusinessDay understands that Lekki Port was conceptualised to bridge the gap in the projected demand for containerised goods especially as the capacity of existing ports in Lagos to handle the boom is being limited.

The port, according to projects, is expected to help decongest the Apapa Port, which is currently struggling with limited space and poor infrastructure especially for cargo evacuation from and to the port.

Interestingly, the Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited stated that as of November 28, 2021, construction works at the project site of the port have reached 74.15 percent.

The developer further stated that the dredging and reclamation works have reached 85.38 percent while the building of quay walls has reached 77.96 percent.

Also, construction works on the breakwater stand at 75.94 percent while the construction of the landside infrastructure stands at 60.36 percent.

Emma Nwabunwanne, a Lagos-based importer, who spoke on the importance of the port, said Nigeria needs a deeper port to complement the existing ones as Apapa and Tin-Can Ports in Lagos are currently running out of capacity going by the level of congestion in the terminals.

Meanwhile, Du Ruogang, managing director of the LFTZ Enterprise, said the delivery of the Lekki Port project would go a long way in helping Nigeria to bridge the infrastructure gap in its maritime sector.

On his part, Tony Anakebe, a renowned maritime analyst, who described the coming onboard of Lekki Port as a game-changer, said the port would help to take pressure off the nation’s busiest port in Apapa.

According to Anakebe, Lekki Port, if properly structured especially in terms of having the necessary cargo evacuation models, would go a long way to reduce congestion within Apapa Port terminals, and gridlock on roads leading to the ports in Lagos.

During one of her quarterly inspections to the port, Magdalene Ajani, the permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transport, assured the developers of Lekki Port are working assiduously to meet the deadline of fourth quarter 2022 for commencement of commercial operations as directed by Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation.

On the ability to deliver the port on schedule, Ruogang said that China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), the EPC contractor, is working round-the-clock to ensure timely completion of the port project, and to deliver a world-class port that would be the deepest in the Sub-Saharan African region.

Ruogang, who was confident that the port project would be delivered by the third quarter of 2022 as scheduled, said the primary focus was to continue to make progress on the construction of the port as well as make preparations for the commencement of port operations at Lekki.

Lekki Port, which is being constructed on 90 hectares of land based on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) arrangement, would comprise three containers, three liquid, and one dry bulk berths.

It is also expected to have a projected capacity of 2 .7 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers per annum.