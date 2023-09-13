Dateline Energy signs agreement with Citra Shipyard in Singapore

Barely one week after signing a new deal with the Naval Dockyard Limited to build a coastal gas carrier, Nigeria’s Dateline Energy Services and Citra Shipyard of Indonesia, have signed an agreement in Singapore.

The agreement signing, which took place at the NLNG Stand on the sideline of the just concluded GASTECH 2023 International Conference attended by a Nigerian delegation in Singapore, will help both companies to advance the maritime and energy sectors with the construction of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) coastal carrier barges.

The collaboration aims to drive innovation, promote sustainable practices, and enhance efficiency in the maritime and energy sectors.

“We are excited to embark on this transformative journey with Citra Shipyard, a globally recognised shipbuilding company based in Batam, Indonesia. Together, we will push the boundaries of innovation, sustainability, and excellence in our respective industries. This partnership aligns with our commitment to creating a cleaner, more efficient, and sustainable future,” said Wilson Opuwei, chief executive officer of Dateline Energy Services Limited.

Idn Edy, managing director of Citra Shipyard Indonesia, said the partnership with Dateline Energy Services represents a significant step forward.

“We look forward to combining our shipbuilding expertise with their energy solutions to create a positive impact on the global maritime and energy sectors,” Edy said.

These first-of-its-kind LNG Coastal Carrier Barges’ designs were crafted by Dateline Energy in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy’s Naval Dockyard Limited, with whom Dateline Energy is actively partnering to build the barges in Nigeria.

The official signing ceremony marks the commencement of the construction of two units of LNG coastal carrier barges aimed at addressing the gas evacuation and distribution challenges not only faced by Nigerian operators but also by other oil and gas-producing nations.

The indigenous Nigerian concept, unprecedented in its ingenuity, has already attracted the interest of global investors who are pre-ordering these specialised marine craft.

When these LNG coastal carrier barges become operational, they will contribute significantly to Nigeria’s economy, earning multi-billion-dollar foreign currency and bolstering the nation’s position in the global energy market.