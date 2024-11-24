Dantsoho targets regional maritime growth as first Nigerian chairman of PMAWCA

L-R: Martin Boguikoma, outgone chairman of PMWACA, handing over a staff of office to Abubakar Dantsoho, managing director of NPA, and the new PMAWCA Chairman, while Jean Marie Koffi, secretary general of PMWACA, looks on

Abubakar Dantsoho, managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has pledged to ensure the transformation and growth of the maritime sectors of countries in the West and Central African region.

He also promised to further consolidate the economic cohesion of the region and actualise the interests of member ports.

Dantsoho is the first Nigerian to be elected chairman of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA) and his election took place

He pledged to sustain the momentum established by his predecessor, Martin Boguikuoma, managing director of Gabon Ports Authority.

Delivering his acceptance speech, Dantsoho said the recognition represents a significant milestone in the continuing march of West and Central Africa Maritime states towards global competitiveness and delivery of world-class services.

He said the Nigerian government’s commitment to the turnaround of Nigeria’s maritime industry, has been characterised by reforms in critical segments of the industry including port rehabilitation and modernisation, infrastructure, digitisation, and automation.

These measures, he said, would boost operational efficiency and revenue generation, while augmenting the federal government’s efforts to diversify the economy using non-oil exports.

“It is with great honour that I accept the leadership of PMAWCA and serve as its chairman. I affirm Nigeria’s will and determination demonstrated by Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine & Blue Economy in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Calling for collaboration among member states, he said, that through robust commitment and collaboration mandates can be achieved.

He called for the cooperation and advice of members to ensure the continued development of the maritime sector in member countries and the West and Central African sub-region.

He promised to push forward with the realisation of the planned relocation of the PMAWCA headquarters to a befitting place in Lagos Nigeria, train the members, and deliver on the port community system.

Congratulating Dantsoho, Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy, said Dantsoho’s election is a testament to the fact that the effort to turn around the port economy in Nigeria is being recognised by global stakeholders.

Oyetola said the recognition will further fuel Nigeria’s effort to reclaim its maritime global relevance under President Bola Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda.

He said the political will of the President to create the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy is a monumental step towards harnessing the vast untapped potentials of Nigeria’s maritime sector.

“The maritime industry has the potential to transform Nigeria’s economy, create jobs, and improve livelihoods. With our rich coastline and strategic location, the country is well positioned to become a key hub for maritime activities in Africa,” he adds.

