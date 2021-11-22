Customs Strike Force intercepts unprocessed wood, charcoal for export

The Strike Force unit of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it has recorded over 200 seizures including unprocessed wood, charcoal and coal intended for export.

Ahmadu Shuaibu, coordinator of the Strike Force, disclosed this when he received executive members of the Shipping Correspondent Association of Nigeria (SCAN) on courtesy visit to his office in Lagos recently.

According to him, the unit has shifted focus from import to identifying irregularities in export trade, and has recovered the sum of N4 billion from January till date.

“Our ICT unit monitors the entire landscape of import and can flag any suspicious import by positioning the consignment for 100 percent examination and for further action. Now, we have decided to shift our focus and intelligence to export irregularities,” he explained.

On incessant attacks on Customs officers by smugglers, Shuiabu said the unit now deploys intelligence in its operations, which helps to avert crisis and unwarranted attacks on officers.

He said the unit will continue to frustrate the antics of unscrupulous businessmen by inflicting financial loss on them. “In over one year and two months, the unit has not recorded any crisis nor shooting. We have not killed anyone and none of our operatives have been killed.”

While expressing the unit’s resolve to implement government extant laws on import and export prohibition, Shuaibu urged the media to work with the unit to fight against economic saboteurs in the interest of the country.