Govt seeks increased private sector investment in Nigerian healthcare sector

The Federal Government has asked for increased private sector investment in the Nigerian healthcare sector.

With understanding that no government alone can fund healthcare, Osagie Ehanire, minister of Health said with such increased investment, Nigeria’s quest to improve quality of health care in the country will be achieved.

Ehanire spoke recently at the commissioning of block renovated and remodeled by Airtel Nigeria Limited at Lagos University Teaching Hospital. The block was built 59 years ago.

“I invite national and multinationals investors to examine the opportunities in Nigerian healthcare to find areas that promise handsome returns”

While commending Airtel Nigeria for the renovation project at a cost of N200 million, the Minister believed that the block would further increase the capacity of LUTH, established in 1962 to deliver on its performance objectives.

Airtel Nigeria stripped the building from rooftop to floor-base and replaced it and did other jobs such as plumbing and the renewed building is expected to operationalise another 111-bed capacity at the hospital.

Surendran Chemmenkotil, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Airtel Nigeria said Airtel keeps its words and promises. “We believe that we are a major stakeholder in Nigeria and we have a duty and responsibility to impacting the various communities we serve positively”

He hoped that the facility will further smoothen the delivery of healthcare services in Nigeria and help foster healthcare inclusion especially among those who are in the lower rung of society.

“Airtel is committed to partnerships that will help make life better for Nigerians. We thank the management and leadership of LUTH as well as the Minister of Health and the Federal Health Ministry for designing and implementing a clear roadmap for affordable and quality healthcare for Nigerians” he said.

Chemmenkotil promised that Airtel will continue to explore more partnerships with governments at various levels and other relevant institutions in building the communities where it serves.

Chris Bode, Chief Medical Director, LUTH also commended Airtel Nigeria for walking every step of the Covid-19 journey in partnership with LUTH.

“The Company gave 81 telephone lines to LUTH’s Psychosocial and Emotional Support Group which reached out to patients and their families following diagnosis and in the course treating over 20,000 patients in the megacity of Lagos. Airtel also provided Airtime for 3 months on each of these phone lines when we needed them the most”.