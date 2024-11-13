COSCO Shipping, ONE, ZIM begin new service line at Lekki Port

COSCO Shipping, ONE (Ocean Network Express), and ZIM alliance services have commenced a new service line at Nigeria’s first deep seaport, Lekki Port, boosting international trade.

The top management of Lekki Port, Lekki Freeport Terminal and Lagos Free Zone welcomed the three shipping lines.

It first started with the arrival of the EA Centaurus at Lekki Port on Friday, November 8, 2024, the largest COSCO vessel to call Nigeria.

The EA Centaurus, with an overall length of 277m and a container handling capacity of 7,000 TEUs, docked at the port at about 10:30 a.m.

Christophe Cassang, chief executive officer of Lekki Freeport Terminal, said the new service marks a crucial milestone in the terminal’s development and capacity expansion.

According to him, the launch demonstrates the company’s commitment to becoming a leading maritime hub in West Africa.

“Through the strategic partnership with global shipping leaders such as COSCO, ONE, and ZIM, we are strengthening our position on the international stage and opening new opportunities for trade and industry in Nigeria and the region.

“Lekki Freeport Terminal is run by a well-trained workforce, passionate about meeting challenges of the future, and is equipped with the most advanced technology and modern infrastructure designed to meet the growing needs of shipping lines and our customers,” said Cassang.

Du Ruogang, managing director of Lekki Port, described the beginning of the new shipping services as a true testament to the company’s commitment to Nigeria’s maritime future.

Ruogang said the berthing of the EA Centaurus marked the first of bi-weekly calls to Lekki Deep Seaport by COSCO, ONE, and ZIM shipping lines.

He said the new shipping service symbolises the company’s unwavering dedication to positioning Lekki Port as a transformative force in the Nigerian maritime Industry.

“After 18 months of commencement of commercial operations and continued efforts, we are proud to welcome COSCO, ONE, and ZIM shipping lines to Lekki Port.

“We are realising our vision of driving significant cargo volumes and further positioning Lekki Port to enhance the Nigerian maritime sector and improve business efficiency across the country. The achievement is not the end but rather the beginning,” he said.

On her part, Adesuwa Ladoja, chief executive officer of Lagos Free Zone, described the service as a significant achievement for Lekki Port, Lekki Freeport Terminal and Lagos Free Zone as it is bound to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) to the zone.

“From one shipping line, we now have four shipping lines calling at the Lekki Port; it is significant because we now have more options that allow more customers access to the port. It will allow for the growth of enterprises in the Lagos Free Zone and the entire Lekki economic axis.

“The companies can bring their raw materials through any of the four shipping lines and move them straight into the factories for production. They can also export finished goods to other parts of Africa and the world. This is the economic rejuvenation we are all looking for, and we are happy to be doing our part,” she said.

The representatives of the shipping lines expressed their excitement about partnering with Lekki Port and Lekki Freeport Terminal.

They expressed satisfaction with the world-class infrastructure and facilities available at the port.

They were represented by Rex Wang, deputy managing director of COSCO Shipping Lines Nigeria Limited; Stefan Pedersen, director of Ocean Network Express (Nigeria) Limited, and Lansal Todd Rives, managing director.

