CMA CGM introduces overweight surcharges on Nigerian, W/African bound containers

CMA CGM has announced the implementation of an overweight surcharge applicable from 1 June 2020 on containers from India (East & West Coasts) to West African ports including Nigeria.

According to CMA CGM, 20-foot containers with gross weight exceeding 12.7 tons (tare included) would be expected to pay quantum US$200 per 20 foot as per freight.

The company listed the ports concerned to include Cabinda, Luanda, Lobito, Namibe and Soyo Ports in Angola; Cotonou Port in Benin Republic; Douala and Kribi Ports in Cameroon.

Others include Pointe Noire Port in Congo; Banana, Boma, and Matadi Ports in Democratic Republic of Congo; Libreville Port in Gabon; Tema Port in Ghana; Walvis Bay Port in Namibia; and Apapa, as well as Tin- Can Port in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, CMA CGM has also announced the end of several surcharges across the globe, as the operational situation in Manila and Subic ports, has improved.

The liner company has cancelled its port congestion surcharge applicable to reefer imports into the Filipino ports as from 20 May 2020.

In addition, CMA CGM has stated that its emergency space surcharge applicable since 15 March 2020 from Russia & Baltic is to be cancelled as from 15 June 2020.

Furthermore, the line has informed customers that the peak season surcharge of US$300 per dry container from all North European ports (including the United Kingdom and Scandinavia) to North West India, South East India, Pakistan & Sri Lanka ports and inland points, applicable since 1 April 2020, is to be cancelled from 1 June 2020.