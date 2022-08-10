CILT seeks to improve logistics performance index to drive economic growth

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT), has identified the need for Nigeria to work towards improving its logistics and transport sector in order to reduce the high business risk that comes with a weak Logistics Performance Index (LPI).

To the Institute, logistics plays a very important role in the economic development of a country.

At a media briefing in Lagos heralding the 2022 National Conference and Annual General Meeting of CILT slated to hold in October, Kayode Oyesiku, chairman of the conference planning committee, said a country with a weak Logistics Performance Index is usually vulnerable to uncertainty and high business risk.

He however said that the conference will afford stakeholders the opportunity to proffer solutions to challenges facing the logistics and transport in Nigeria.

According to him, the Logistics Performance Index of nations has become the yardstick for measuring their economic resilience and competitiveness.

“Therefore, giving the observed socio-economic phenomena in Nigeria, the CILT conference, through the combined interaction of professionals, practitioners, and academics, anticipates the adaptive measures that policymakers, thought developers and operators are required to embrace for sustainability and competitiveness,” he said.

Oyesiku said the conference would allow stakeholders to interrogate the future of logistics and transport operations in Nigeria.

The conference, he said, would provide an opportunity for Continuing Professional Development for industry stakeholders, and allow for discovering innovative solutions to logistics and transportation challenges that can impact businesses.

The CILT 2022 Conference is intended to attract scores of delegates from within and outside Nigeria, including business leaders, academia, and policymakers.

It will comprise technical sessions where subject-matter experts will lead conversations primarily aimed at interrogating the future of logistics and transport operations in Nigeria, especially within the context of a rapidly changing service environment, technological innovations, and planning dynamics that characterise logistics, transport, and supply chain presently.

The conference is expected to feature exhibitions of transportation and logistics products from similar industries and sectors, and for industry stakeholders to network.