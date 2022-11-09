China has built 100 seaports in Africa – ambassador

Cui Jian Chun, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, has said his country has built nothing less than 100 seaports across Africa in the past 20 years.

Chun disclosed this recently during the handover of the Lekki deep seaport built by China Harbour Engineering Company to the Lekki Free Port Terminal, a subsidiary of CMA CGM Group, to take over the port in readiness for the start of operations.

“I want to, today, highlight what we have done between China and Nigeria. The first is infrastructure. I want to let you know that the deep seaport is really important. China has built 100 ports in the whole of Africa since the year 2000. That means in 20 years, China helped Africa to build 100 ports. And also, I want to let you know that Chinese companies have constructed in Africa 100,000km of highways and 10,000km of railways.

“China Harbour Engineering Company has done awesomely well. About 70 percent of seaports in Africa are a product of China Harbour Engineering Company, and China Harbour Engineering Company builds 90 percent of seaports in China. Hence, you have chosen rightly as to who built Lekki deep seaport,” Chun said.

Chun said the relationship between Nigeria and China has been cordial and mutually beneficial.

The total value of the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract of the first phase of the completed Lekki Port is $581 million.

BusinessDay understands that the port is expected to commence operations after the Presidential commissioning, which would likely take place before the end of the year.