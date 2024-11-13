Charkin Maritime acquires new simulators to upgrade facility

Charkin Maritime Academy (CMA), Port Harcourt, Rivers State has acquired three new simulators to upgrade its facility to meet international standards as stipulated in the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) conventions and guidelines.

The simulators include the free fall lifeboat, twin fall lifeboat, and fast rescue boat, the first in Africa and third in the world.

Speaking at the unveiling, Jamie Christoff, Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, commended Charles Wami, founder of CMA, for investments and efforts put into developing manpower for the maritime sector.

He urged the Academy to put structures in place for the effective training of seafarers. He assured the school of support as its requests will be taken back to Canada for action.

On his part, Wami said the Academy was set up to deliver safety training to operators in the global maritime industry including the oil and gas sector.

He said that trainings are certified and accredited by local and international institutions.

Situated at Ozuoba, along the famous East-West Road, the academy also houses the Offshore Safety Centre which has been providing quality training to personnel in the oil and gas industry.

The accredited bodies include the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), which approved the Academy to run IMO’s STCW courses; the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC); OPITO; Oil and Gas Training Association of Nigeria (OGTAN); IWCF; IADC; and the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN).

According to him, the academy is also accredited by the Nautical Institute to conduct Dynamic Positioning courses and the International Association for Safety and Survival Training (IASST), United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Charkin said it’s in the process of being accredited by NIMASA to offer an Associate Certificate in Nautical Science and Marine Engineering.

Officials of the agency have visited the school for an on-the-spot assessment and audit of its facilities.

